AccorHotels to support Rescue Foundation for the cause of women trafficking

AccorHotels has announced its partnership with Rescue Foundation – an NGO working to rescue trafficked women from forced prostitution from different parts of India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Rescue Foundation currently runs three rehabilitation centres, one each at Mumbai for 100 girls, Boisar for 150 girls and Pune for 50 girls. The NGO also takes care of all health, legal, training and counselling needs of the rescued girls and children. As part of the association, AccorHotels has provided a contribution in developing Rescue Foundation’s Mumbai shelter for its health and dietary needs, medical assistance and education and Skill development for 2017.
Ashwin Shirali, vice president – talent and culture, AccorHotels India and South Asia, said, “Our support for Rescue Foundation is a part of AccorHotels Community outreach policy where we are determined to combat all forms of sexual abuse of children especially minor girls. Rescue Foundation is doing a commendable job in providing all possible facilities to the girls rescued. Medical check-ups, hygienic environment and nutritious food- all the requirements are taken care by the foundation. The teams at AccorHotels in Mumbai will work closely with the Rescue Foundation team at site to support and collaborate in taking care of the rescued girls.”
Triveni Acharya, president, Rescue Foundation, said, “Since 1993 we have been rescuing minor girls from brothels. We bring them to rehabilitation centres to cure them, teach them new skills and help them become independent. The foundation rescues 300 girls every year and till date 7000 girls have been saved from different locations. We have almost 100 staff members including care takers, doctors, counsellors and superintendents to take care of all the needs of the rescued girls. We appreciate AccorHotels initiative in supporting Rescue Foundation for the girls health and dietary needs, medical assistance, and education and skill development as we both strive to achieve a common goal of betterment of our society. We look forward to the association growing in the coming times.”