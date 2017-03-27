AccorHotels to foray Novotel in North East India this year

AccorHotels’ Novotel brand will make its debut in Guwahati with the opening of Novotel Guwahati GS Road this year. The soon to be launched hotel will be located in the heart of Guwahati’s commercial district, situated near the Guwahati-Shillong highway. The property will be a short drive from the Guwahati International Airport, and adjacent to the upcoming SM JDB Mall. The Assam-based SM JDB Estate will be responsible for the development and realisation of the project.
The hotel will feature 118 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar, lounge and health club. The top floors will have a rooftop pool and a bar. The property will have four meeting rooms and banquets.
S K Jain, chairman, SM JDB Estate and CMD, SM Group, said, “It is indeed a pleasure for us to partner with AccorHotels to introduce the first Novotel in East of Kolkata, at Guwahati. We have used the best of resources available globally to ensure that the people of North East receive the highest standards of service which is long overdue and bridge the gaps that exist for a city-centre upscale property. We are proud of the team that has been put together and are confident that our guests are going to be delighted every time they step into this landmark property.”
“Guwahati is the gateway to the seven sisters in the North East, and over the years, the city has emerged as an important commercial hub, not just within the region but also all of South East Asia. Blessed with ample natural resources, a flourishing tea industry and rapidly growing business districts, Guwahati is now counted amongst the most attractive investment destinations in India. With plenty of local tourist attractions and easy access to North East’s natural beauty, the city is also a paradise for holidaymakers. We are certain that the opening of Novotel Guwahati GS Road will help in boosting the infrastructure for the domestic and international travellers alike. With construction in full swing, Novotel Shillong is set to open its doors to guests next year, further expanding and strengthening our presence in the region,” said Lokesh Sabharwal, vice president – development and special projects, South Asia, AccorHotels.