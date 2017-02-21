AccorHotels Showcase 2017 to commence on March 22

The AccorHotels Showcase will commence its 2017 India leg on March 22 at Sofitel Mumbai BKC and on March 24 at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Joined by AccorHotels’ executives from across 95 countries representing over 4,100 hotels and resorts worldwide, the event will offer attendees an insight into the group’s new developments, products and services.
In 2016, over 1,200 AccorHotels delegates representing nearly 4,100 hotels and resorts worldwide attended the showcase with more than 7,000 clients in attendance. The event in 2016 capped a milestone year for AccorHotels in which the Group acquired the Raffles, Fairmont and Swissotel brands; invested in the private rental space through One Fine Stay, Oasis Collections and Squarebreak; and announced innovative new lifestyle brands including Jo&Joe, John Paul and 25Hours Hotels. This year, AccorHotels commences its 12-destination series as it moves through cultural cities, visiting landmark AccorHotels across Asia Pacific. In India, exhibitors from destinations such as France, Spain, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE and Singapore will be present at the event, representing hotels like Fairmont Ajman, SO Sofitel Singapore & Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa, Pullman Paris Eiffel Tower, Swissôtel The Bosphorus Istanbul, Novotel Madrid Center and more. Over 400 guests comprising corporates from India, travel management companies, travel agents and tour operators, and wedding planners will attend the event.
“The AccorHotels Showcase is a signature event on the AccorHotels calendar and serves as an ideal and exciting platform for us to meet with our clients, showcase our latest openings and thank our partners for their support. We are looking forward to making this year’s AccorHotels Showcase bigger and better than ever, and are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome our industry friends in Mumbai and Delhi to this glorious event,” said Arif Patel, vice president – sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty, AccorHotels India.