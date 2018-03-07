AccorHotels second showcase to hosts delegates from around the globe

The 2018 AccorHotels Showcase is happening in Mumbai and New Delhi. India is experiencing an exponential increase in domestic and outbound travel, which is driving growing interest from global hotel destinations to attract the great Indian travellers.
The Showcase is designed to be a knowledge sharing platform on the AccorHotels brands and what makes their properties an attractive business and leisure destination. The milestone event and second-year milestone for the India market will be held on Wednesday, March 21 at Sofitel Mumbai BKC and Friday, March 23 at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. It is expected to have representatives from 15 countries representing more than 35 hotels and resorts worldwide, offering travel agents, wholesalers, corporate clients, tourism partners and MICE organisers’ an insight into the group’s new developments, products, and services.
Entering its 15th year, the event will provide an exclusive opportunity to discover AccorHotels accommodation trends, news and stunning hotels and resorts from around the world. This year, AccorHotels commences its 15-destination series as it moves through vibrant and cultural cities, visiting landmark AccorHotels across Asia Pacific and Europe.
The event will see exhibitors from exciting destinations such as France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Thailand, UAE,South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, China and Singapore, representing celebrated hotels like Raffles Dubai and Saudi Arabia, RIXOS Turkey, Fairmont Ajman, SO Sofitel Bangkok Singapore, Novotel Amsterdam City and Novotel Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Pullman Paris Eiffel Tower, Swissôtel The Bosphorus Istanbul, Fairmont Dubai and more. Over 500 guests, comprising top corporates from India, Travel Management Companies, Travel Agents and Tour Operators, PCOs and Wedding Planners are set to attend the event in each city.
“The AccorHotels Showcase is now in its second year in India, and we are excited to host the delegates from around the globe along with partners from the industry,” said Arif Patel, vice president sales, Marketing, Distribution & Loyalty, AccorHotels India. “The signature event serves as a great platform for us to interact and share knowledge with our clients and industry partners. With increased international and domestic travel, we expect this year to be the bigger and more exciting than last year, with interesting insights given our enhanced network and leadership position in the Asia Pacific region.”