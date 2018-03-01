AccorHotels rebrands Dona Sylvia Resort to Novotel

At the lawns of the Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, AccorHotels launched its latest Novotel in partnership with the Alcon Victor Group and its fourth property in the Goa market. Positioned as a product that reconnects people to their essentials, putting them in touch with fun, nature, activities and the eternal resort feel.
AccorHotels has rebranded the globally known Dona Sylvia Resort to Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, adding the Novotel brand essence with modern refurbishments and creating an essence on the sands of Cavelossim Beach. Situated in South Goa, the resort features 181 rooms, villas & suites on the Arabian Sea coastline.
At the press launch, Varun Albuquerque, director, Alcon Victor Group paid tribute to the acumen and craftsmanship of the late Charles Correa who had originally conceptualised and designed the resort. He said,”Dona Sylvia Resort has always resonated with old-world charm and new-world luxury, creating an authentic Goan ambience along with its perfect location on Cavelossim Beach. Today through the rebranding of the property, as a Novotel Resort, we look forward to offering an international standard product to our guests.”
Also present on the occasion was Jean-Michel Cassé, chief operating officer, India & South Asia, AccorHotels. He shared, “The rebranding of Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort strengthens AccorHotels’ presence in the Indian market. With 17 Novotels in the country, we believe this brand is particularly well targeted for the modern Indian traveller and international guests. Novotel is the world’s most recognised hotel brand that offers modern easy living hotels and resorts located in major international cities, business districts and tourist destinations. We are delighted to partner with the Alcon Victor Group and look forward to bringing our expertise in hospitality to this relationship.”
The property provides a glimpse into the traditional Portuguese culture through a mix of contemporary and local heritage architecture, built like a small luxury village in itself. The resort also offers a range of dining options. Seagull, the all-day dining restaurant, serves buffet spreads, a-l-a carte meals and offers a dining experience with live cooking stations. Further, guests with an Indian palate can head towards Kebabs & Kurries, the fine dining Indian outlet that presents signature dishes from the royal kitchens of India. At Mama Mia, the resort’s seasonal poolside grill restaurant offers guests an appetising selection of fiery grills prepared by the talented Chefs of the eatery. Guests can also enjoy the views of the pool at Amalia & Tia Maria, the poolside and lobby bars.
Appreciating the needs of today’s travellers, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort features two dedicated conference rooms with a capacity to serve about 200 guests. The resort also offers two Seaside Lawns by the white sands of Cavelossim Beach, making it a perfect setting for events and black-tie affairs. With a team of skilled professionals, Sohum Spa at the property provides a variety of Indian Ayurvedic treatments, aromatherapy sessions and revitalising western massages. The property also features an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, an activity area and shopping centre for its discerning guests. So, whether for shopaholics, gastronoms, fitness enthusiasts or nature lovers – the resort’s location and features cover all they want.
Said Vishal Khosla, general manager, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, “We seek to offer solace to the #hashtag tired traveller, offering a place where the incessant mobile phone ring can be forgotten and activities indulged in that bring back fun and laughter, making it into a style of living. At Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort we aim to host a complete getaway package, where guests can come and enjoy the simple but luxurious pleasures of a resort.”