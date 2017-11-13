AccorHotels opens Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR

AccorHotels has announced the opening of Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR, located on the city’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) popularly known as the IT Expressway. The two hotels with a combined 342 rooms are situated in the heart of Chennai’s IT corridor and are co-located to form AccorHotels’ first joint development in the city.
The 153-room Novotel and 189-room ibis Chennai OMR are developed as a part of a partnership between AccorHotels, Interglobe Enterprises and APHV India Investco. The addition of 342 rooms through the Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR co-development takes the joint venture to a portfolio of 1,718 rooms across seven hotels under the Pullman, Novotel and ibis family of hotels from AccorHotels in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Currently, Novotel and ibis remain the group’s most prominent brands with an expansive network of 15 and 18 hotels across the country respectively.
Shiva Kumar, chief operating officer, Triguna Hospitality Ventures (India), said, “We are delighted to be associated with AccorHotels for the launch of this splendid property. This launch marks the opening of our seventh hotel as a part of the venture. Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR are positioned at offering great value with international standards at a mid-market price-point. The opening of these hotels caters to the growing needs of business as well as leisure travellers in the region.”
“The Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR joint development is one of our most significant openings based on the success of co-locating the most relevant brands for differing market needs. I take the opportunity to thank our partners InterGlobe Enterprises and APHV India Investco for their support and commitment in making this 342-key development a reality. AccorHotels now has a network of 53 hotels with India and especially Chennai being a key market for us,” said Jean-Michel Cassé, COO, India and South Asia, AccorHotels.
Novotel Chennai OMR is home to a collection of food and beverage outlets – The Square, an all-day dining restaurant features a mix of global and local cuisine. The Bar serves a range of beverages and light snacks. Featuring an eight-hour breakfast concept from 4.00 am to 12.00 pm, Spice It at ibis Chennai OMR serves Southern Indian delicacies and a range of international cuisine while the contemporary Hub bar offers a selection of beverages and light snacks.
Daniel Chao, general manager, Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR; and general manager delegate for AccorHotels, Chennai, said, “Chennai is India’s fourth largest city and a leading business and leisure hub in South India. The winning combination of the Novotel and ibis properties offers our guests a unique value proposition and a distinctive choice where they can make themselves comfortable, relax, have fun, work or relish a delicious meal under one roof.”
The Novotel and ibis Chennai OMR join another six hotels from the AccorHotels portfolio currently operating in Chennai.