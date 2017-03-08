AccorHotels launches a dedicated online solution for leisure group bookings

AccorHotels has announced a new group online booking tool, Leisure Online for partners in the Indian tourism industry including travel agencies and tour operators. This digital solution provides travel professionals with real time availability and best rates for leisure group bookings of 15 to 60 people at more than 900 hotels and resorts worldwide, including India.
Leisure Online is designed like a booking engine for easy use. It allows bookers to consult single, double and twin room availability in real time, receive automatic access to the best available rate with an option to confirm instantly.
The Leisure Online booking tool also enables online users to pre-book directly in the hotel’s system, including additional services such as restaurant bookings and porterage. Further, being an online tool, Leisure Online notifies hotels in real time and they respond to requests within 24 hours.
Arif Patel, vice president – sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty, AccorHotels India, said, “Indians today have emerged as the world’s newest globetrotters, spurred by a vastly improved spending power coupled with declining airfares, improved connectivity and strong uptake for visa on arrival and e-visas. Increasingly more Indians, especially from non-metro cities are turning to travel as the primary leisure option and the trend will continue to stronger in times to come. That said, group bookings remain a cumbersome task for tourism fraternity. For the first time, a hotel group is introducing a solution that considerably simplifies the unwieldy leisure group booking procedure, saving time for both tourism professionals and our own teams.”