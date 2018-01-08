AccorHotels, InterGlobe Hotels opens ibis Pune Hinjewadi

InterGlobe Hotels and AccorHotels have announced the opening of ibis Pune Hinjewadi. Widely recognised as the IT hub of Pune, Hinjewadi is a leading destination for businesses especially IT and ITES. The launch of ibis Pune Hinjewadi marks AccorHotels’ third property in the city. The 136-room hotel also features its signature ‘Spice It’ restaurant. J B Singh, president and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, “InterGlobe Hotels is committed to continue its rapid expansion over the next few years in key locations across the country. Specific to Maharashtra, ibis Pune Hinjewadi is our fifth hotel to commence operations in the state. We also have three additional properties within Maharashtra in various stages of development which will be operational by 2021. As a destination, Pune sees a large influx of travellers for business, education and leisure purposes. Within Pune, Hinjewadi is an emerging hub for the IT and educational sector and is turning into a flourishing corporate destination. Along with our existing hotel in Viman Nagar, ibis Hinjewadi will further strengthen our position in the city.”
Located within five kms of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, the hotel is in close proximity to the International Biotech Park and with various multinational corporations such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Accenture and IBM located nearby. The hotel is situated approximately 20 kms from Pune Airport and the railway station.
Jean-Michel Cassé, chief operating officer, India and South Asia, AccorHotels, said, “This is our first ibis property to debut in Hinjewadi Phase ll. India is a core expansion market and we are delighted to see the demand for international hospitality brands grow in the country. The key to our development over the last 10 years has been the iconic acceptance of the ibis brand by Indian consumers. The launch of ibis Pune Hinjewadi gives us an opportunity to showcase the 18th ibis hotel in the country and highlight AccorHotels’ growing network in the western region.”
AccorHotels has eight properties in Maharashtra that include Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, ibis Mumbai Airport, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, Mercure Lavasa, ibis Navi Mumbai, Novotel Pune and ibis Pune Viman Nagar.
Anant Leekha, general manager, ibis Pune Hinjewadi, commented, “We curate a quality experience for guests at ibis Pune Hinjewadi, and offer well bring at the best price. Being cognizant of the businesses in the area the hotel has two modern and stylish meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art conferencing facilities. We also have different food and beverage options, highlighting local cuisine and other favourites on the menu. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a total work out at the cardio centre equipped with the latest fitness equipment.”