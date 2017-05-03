AccorHotels debuts Novotel in Lucknow

AccorHotels has announced the opening of Uttar Pradesh’s first Novotel in the capital city of Lucknow, Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar. The business hotel is located in the heart of the city’s commercial hub – Gomti Nagar, a short drive from Lucknow airport and railway station. The first AccorHotels property to open in Lucknow, Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar is designed by Mumbai-based architect, Ahmed Shaikh of Ahmed and Associates. The hotel features 106 rooms, including two suites.
Jean-Michel Cassé, chief operating officer, India and South Asia, AccorHotels, said, “The cultural capital of North India, Lucknow has traditionally been the epicentre of literature, cuisine, and performing arts. The city’s radial expansion has given way to new growth corridors, attracting plentiful investments. It is this confluence of culture and business that makes Lucknow a compelling destination for travellers and we are delighted to open our very first Novotel property here.”
Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar is home to four F&B outlets – The Square, Novotel’s flagship all-day dining restaurant; The Bar; The Rooftop Restaurant, which overlooks the pool; and The Deli at the lobby level.
For meetings and events, the hotel features two meeting rooms – The Ball Room and The Celebrations. Whereas, leisure facilities include a fitness centre, a rooftop infinity pool, a recreational area for kids and a spa.
Raj Singh, general manager, Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar, added, “Lucknow is an established tourist destination where art and culture contributed significantly to the growth of the city. With Novotel Lucknow Gomti Nagar’s contemporary ‘home away from home’ stay experience, assortment of dining outlets and meeting spaces, we are set to define new paradigms in the hospitality industry to meet the city’s tourism growth.”