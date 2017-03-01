AccorHotels commits having 50% female GMs

As a member of the ‘HeForShe’ movement, AccorHotels is committed to gender equality and equal pay for the same job. With women’s salaries lagging behind men in Asia Pacific, according to a study by the Asian Development Bank, (around 15 per cent pay gap in Greater China and the Philippines; and 30 per cent in Malaysia, India and Singapore), the group is targeting equal pay for its women employees by 2020 in France, Spain, Brazil and Australia – with a longer-term goal to achieve equality across the entire group. The group has also committed to having at least 35 per cent women general managers in its hotels by the end of 2017, with a longer term goal of 50 per cent.
Since 2008, the group’s Solidarity AccorHotels endowment fund has also supported 36 back-to-work projects dedicated to the professional reintegration of women, helping more than 8,000 women across 19 countries. In Asia, six projects are entirely dedicated to women in difficulty in China, India and Myanmar where more than 1,400 women are supported.
“A good indicator to a fair and equitable working community is how it encourages, nurtures and rewards female talent. We understand that a diverse and inclusive workforce contributes to an organisational culture that is associated with better financial outcomes. Our policy is to ensure we have equal representation of women and the right training and development programs to ensure we attract the best and brightest from every demographic,” said Christine Rumble, chief talent and culture officer, AccorHotels Asia Pacific.
“Women have the right to have fulfilling careers and receive the same opportunities as men. AccorHotels is also striving to reduce the pay gap between men and women by offering a more gender equal remuneration policy and to encourage projects that help train and integrate young women in difficulty through the endowment fund, Solidarity Accor,” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, AccorHotels.
On the occasion of international women’s day, AccorHotels supporting various art and cultural activities within Asia Pacific to support gender equality.