AccorHotels acquires Adoria to optimise supply management in the catering industry

Founded in France in 2003, Adoria is used by 2,700 organisations (30 catering groups) and brings together 300,000 active users and more than 800 manufacturers and distributors.
Adoria offers centralised solutions for managing tendering, procurement, logistics and production. This modular suite guarantees that all stakeholders in the catering chain provide a quality service, from producer through to consumer, and ensures their profitability.
Caroline Tissot, chief group procurement officer, AccorHotels, said, “I am delighted with the addition of Adoria to the group’s range of services, complementing AccorHotels’ recent acquisitions in the catering sector. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire the most innovative and visionary players in their markets, in order to provide our customers and partners with an increasingly wide range of complementary services. Our aim will be to support Adoria’s international development, while simultaneously benefiting from its expertise and from a highly qualified team.”
Laurent Gueye, CEO, Adoria, said, “We are very pleased to be working with AccorHotels as we are both focused on the same goal: providing the most innovative digital solutions in order to enhance our customers’ experience. Adoria is growing structurally in its market and we are proud to be a recognised leader among organisations and medium-sized, large and global catering groups. By combining our strengths with those of AccorHotels, we are going to increase the performance of our customers.”