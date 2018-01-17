AB Chapri Retreats to open new project in Wayanad

Delhi-based AB Chapri Retreats is planning to expand its footprint. The hospitality company already has a boutique resort, Neeleshwar Hermitage in Kasaragod, Kerala which has its own two bedroom luxury houseboat, The Lotus. The company which takes pride in its environmentally sensitive retreats, also has Sukoon Houseboat and Sukoon Safaris, both based out of Kashmir.
Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Altaf Chapri, co-founder and managing director, AB Chapri Retreats informed, “Our next project in J&K, Qayaam is due to open in March 2019 with just three luxury villas and three suite rooms. We are also looking at a project in Jaipur but it will take some more time. However we are looking at our second project in Kerala in Wayanad expected to open in 2020 December with three private pool villas and 17 suite rooms.”
Sukoon houseboat has been recently restored to seamlessly blend the old-world charm of a traditional houseboat with modern comforts. Set among floating gardens of flowering lotus in a secluded corner of Dal lake, with views of the misty Pir Panjal mountains, the houseboat with five bedrooms has intricately carved wood panelling, ornate chandeliers, whirring fans, creaky pine floors and colonial style furniture.