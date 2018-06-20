53rd FHRAI Annual Convention to be held in Lucknow this September

The 53rd FHRAI Annual Convention is being held in Lucknow, popularly known as the ‘City of Nawabs’ or the ‘City of Tehzeeb’, from September 20-22, 2018. The convention city is home to many beautiful monuments depicting a fascinating blend of ancient, colonial and oriental architecture. Lucknow today, is an amalgam of ancient and modern, both existing side by side offering a special flavour of the city.
‘Spiritual & Wellness Tourism’ has been very aptly chosen as the theme of the 53rd Annual Convention owing to its predominant role in fostering development of the tourism sector in the country. The convention would be a harbinger of innovative ideas and practices that can augment growth for the Indian wellness sector along with its spiritual philosophy which is celebrated as the Indian way of life.
Ramada Lucknow Hotel & Convention Centre is the convention hotel where the inaugural ceremony will take place on September 20, 2018. Business sessions will be held over the next two days and the prestigious FHRAI awards will be given away on September 22, 2018.