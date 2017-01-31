4th Asian Hawkers Market to see 14 new partner restaurants

Asian food festival, Asian Hawkers Market, presented by Veeba, is scheduled to return to Select Citywalk, Saket, for its fourth edition from February 10-12, 2017, with new restaurants and highlights including an hourly raffle on all three days of the event, an Asian-themed flea market, daily performances by dance crew, and a bartending competition.
Veeba, the market’s sponsor for the third season in a row, will unveil its new range of 19 products, including six new kinds of mayonnaise, Italian sauces, cheese dips and salsa.
“The Asian Hawkers Market is just the right venue to launch new products and gauge how end consumers react to them,” said Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director, Veeba Food Services.
Visitors will get to savour treats laid out by new partners, including Hahn’s Kitchen, the Korean restaurant from Lite Bite Foods coming up at the Horizon Centre Courtyard in Gurgaon, which will make its debut at the Asian Hawkers Market this year. Another new attraction will be Riyaaz Amlani’s Social, which will present a Singaporean menu it has never showcased before.
Amlani, who operates 16 outlets of Social across the country, besides being the president of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said, “We will soon be launching a menu named ‘Singapur’ in our Social outlets. It will consist essentially of dishes we fell in love with on a recent visit to Singapore.”
Another new entrant is Lionfresh, an online marketplace that specialises in home deliveries of meats, meat products and processed seafood. Paul Fayman, director of Primo Foods, the company which manages the Lionfresh brand, commented, “Lionfresh, the best producer of cured meats in the country, looks forward to the Asian Hawkers Market, which is the perfect platform for bringing food lovers, consumers and the best of producers together.”
The market’s other new partners are Ziu; Twist, the Cyber Hub; Cravity from Hauz Khas; Asia Alive; Flying Tuk Tuk; and Taksim; alongside other entrants such as Live Wok, Asia Central, The Farm Food Company and FreshMenu. The market will also see the return of The Bento Cafe.
The old participants returning to the market include Asia 7, Benihana, Bercos, Bombaykery, Burma Burma, Chai Point, Chi, Dimcha, Latest Recipe (Le Meridien, Gurgaon), Ping’s Cafe Orient, Wai Wai, Wok Tok (The Grand Vasant Kunj) and Wow Momo.