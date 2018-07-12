110th birthday celebrations of Johnnie Walker’s Striding Man

The evolution of one of the world’s most iconic brand symbols is the focal point of celebration at Delhi airport this summer. Diageo Global Travel and Delhi Duty Free have collaborated to create a stunning anniversary installation marking 110 years of Johnnie Walker’s iconic Striding Man.
This July travellers will get the opportunity to learn about the history of the Johnnie Walker icon, through a showcase of his journey from the four corners of Scotland to the hearts and minds of whisky lovers around the globe. This unique experience is only available to travellers going through Delhi Airport this summer.
First designed in 1908 on the back of a menu card by cartoonist Tom Browne, the Striding Man was inspired by the brand’s founder, John Walker, as a tribute to his drive and vision. Since its creation the symbol has become one of the globe’s most recognisable symbols of progress.
Cristina Carmueja, head of Global Travel Whiskeys at Diageo, the parent company of Johnnie Walker said, “This celebration is a fantastic opportunity to bring this amazing story to life. Alongside our partners at Delhi Duty Free, we really hope that travellers will take a moment to experience the fascinating journey of the Striding Man. Whisky enthusiasts can even own a piece of history themselves by picking up one of the many Johnnie Walker blends that he features on.”
This one of a kind installation, situated in the Delhi Duty Free entrance hall, leads travellers through a visual history of the brand’s most iconic campaigns, products and partnerships in which the Striding Man has been central to for 110 years. It also sees the launch of Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Sherry Cask Finish, a special edition whisky exclusive to travellers.
Passionate about inspiring travellers Ashish Chopra, COO, Delhi Duty Free said: “It’s important to us to really excite and educate our customers and this new Johnnie Walker brand experience does just that! It’s a fantastic addition to our offering and a fitting tribute to a true icon of the drinks world.”
The 110 years of the Striding Man anniversary celebration will be live until August 31, 2018.