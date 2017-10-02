The uber luxury experience

Offering a synergy of timeless craftsmanship and modern engineering, the MBD Privé Collection at Radisson Blu MBD in Noida and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD in Ludhiana distinctly stands out for its uber luxury experience

The Radisson Blu MBD Hotel in Noida in over 13 years of its existence has established itself as an epitome of luxury, striving excellency through service to its guests. The property houses 131 rooms and suites with spacious facilities for both business and private events. Similarly, the second venture of the group, Radisson Blu Hotel MBD in Ludhiana was the first five-star deluxe hotel in that region. The hotel features well-appointed rooms and is more inward looking exposing the guest to the greenery, the water bodies and natural light.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari

The group introduced its MBD Privé Collection at both the properties, raising the luxury and comfort quotient of the hospitality sector. The MBD Privé Collection at Radisson Blu MBD Noida has been designed by Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director, MBD Group. She says, “The idea behind designing the collection was to introduce the esteemed customers to an entirely new level of extravagance and luxury with an enhanced level of service and convenience.”

While elaborating on what concept defines the luxury quotient of the two hotels, Kandhari, says, “The MBD Prive collection incorporates the best elements of Indian, Venetian and French traditions and is a perfect blend of classical ambience and modern elegance to perfectly suit the needs of every class of traveller be it business or pleasure. The décor follows an amazing neo-classical theme with an emphasis on peaceful colour palette and provides a classical ambience and plenty of space with exceptional service tailored to guest needs.”

She further adds, “The décor follows an understated yet amazing neoclassical style, with an emphasis on a peaceful colour palette of earthy materials, such as carved mouldings, antique brass wall sconces, marble floors and antique furniture pieces. All the guest rooms and suites have a collection of antique finish furniture with elegant bathrooms and a range of impressive reclaimed beds and emperor beds with intricate gilt bed wall canopies and bed throws. The calmness of the interiors is inviting while the freshness is introduced by refreshing blue adorned with subtle wallpapers at the corridor level. The rooms have POP-carved frames around colonial paintings, which are well complemented by the floors with contemporary Italian wooden and stone finishes.”

With the rise of millenial traveller in the industry it has seen drastic change in approach towards the designing of a hotel. The collection includes detailed characters that would appeal to one and all. “The collection is flooded with artistic elements that have been configured to meet the requirements of the new generation of travellers too. Above its foundation of timeless elegance, it presents a lavish experience including a personal butler, access to the MBD Privé Lounge, signature amenities, exclusive turn-down service, signature aroma, mood-lighting and in-room technology that cater to personal specifications and much more for an effortless and luxury stay experience,” mentions Kandhari.

Sharing her thoughts on the growing luxury segment in India, she opines, “The luxury hospitality segment is a fast-growing market, especially with the growth of travel and tourism industry in India. According to estimates, the international tourist arrivals are predicted to grow by 3-5 per cent per year, to reach 1.8 billion by 2030. We foresee a strong requirement of luxury hotels in India as the country is witnessing huge influx of corporate investments and customers are not only travelling domestically but they are also spending a lot on food & beverage offerings of the hotel as well as other services. Also, since the disposable income of customers has also quadrupled in last five years and their propensity to spend has increased phenomenally, it will also lead to rise in the demand of luxury hotels in India.”

The property has received great response since the introduction of the new collection, Kandhari adds,“The response to MBD Privé collection has been encouraging right from the start and still continues to be overwhelmingly positive. With this new addition, Radisson Blu MBD Noida has redefined luxury and comfort and is now becoming a favourite destination in Delhi-NCR for anyone travelling for business and pleasure by exceeding the expectations of those looking to indulge themselves in an effortless, imperial and opulent stay experience.”

MBD Group and Steigenberger Hotel Group, the largest German chain of hotels and resorts, had announced a joint venture to manage and franchise hotels under the brand ‘MBD Steigenberger’ for the Indian territory in June 2016. The flagship hotel under the JV will be the Zephyr, an MBD Steigenberger Hotel located in the heart of Whitefield Bengaluru. She informs, “Zephyr is a mixed –use development project that will have a five-star property with 178 rooms and suites along with 123 luxury serviced apartments. The project is slated to be completed by 2020. Apart from this, there are plans to manage and franchise hotels under the brand ‘MBD Steigenberger’ on the Indian Territory. For the next 15 years, the plan is to open 20 hotels with an investment outlay of around 5,000 crore by respective hotel owners.”