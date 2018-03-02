The Bluprint

A interior design programme for its Global Portfolio Of Hotels

Radisson Blu, one of the world’s leading hotel brands, has developed ‘BluPrint’, a dynamic interior design offering for the styling of guest rooms, social and public spaces, as well as meetings and events. BluPrint is an innovative, coherent way to evolve a property’s design according to guests’ changing lifestyles and trends.

“The intention behind BluPrint is two-fold. As guest behaviours and expectations continue to evolve, BluPrint allows for more multi-functional and flexible spaces resulting in an emotionally engaging and individual experience,” says Rose Anderson, vice president, global branding and innovation, Radisson Blu. “For our owners, BluPrint provides more distinctive and localised styling while aiming to achieve process efficiencies across interior design and refurbishments. BluPrint will form part of the brand’s comprehensive renovation and refurbishment programme”, she further adds.

As a pioneer with the world’s first design hotel in 1960 with the Royal Hotel, Copenhagen- today known as the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Copenhagen- Radisson Blu continues to be deeply rooted in its Scandinavian design heritage, while imparting iconic, stylish and sophisticated characteristics.

BluPrint is centered on three key aspects of the guest experience:

Guest room styling: BluPrint aims to blend definitive design classics with bespoke furniture, fixtures and fittings that revolve around core DNA components developed to create a perfect fusion of function and form. Flexible to influences of local culture and design, the room styling is bespoke to each location resulting in a variety of unique room configurations – a radically new approach to hotel design providing a more enriching and relevant guest experience.

Social spaces: In the lobbies, BluPrint takes shape through the thoughtful selection of iconic furniture pieces, an attentive use of lighting and the flexibility to introduce unique elements according to the location of each hotel. Bars and restaurants come to life through a variety of concepts, some with a distinct identity, others more adaptable to local sensibilities. The common thread is exquisite food, thoughtful service and a relaxed mood.

Meetings & events: Breaking the conventions of a generic space conceived to accommodate corporate events as well as special celebrations, BluPrint creates an environment for meetings and events that comes to life with character and soul.

