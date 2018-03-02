The Bluprint

A interior design programme for its Global Portfolio Of Hotels
Radisson Blu, one of the world’s leading hotel brands, has developed ‘BluPrint’, a dynamic interior design offering for the styling of guest rooms, social and public spaces, as well as meetings and events. BluPrint is an innovative, coherent way to evolve a property’s design according to guests’ changing lifestyles and trends.
“The intention behind BluPrint is two-fold. As guest behaviours and expectations continue to evolve, BluPrint allows for more multi-functional and flexible spaces resulting in an emotionally engaging and individual experience,” says Rose Anderson, vice president, global branding and innovation, Radisson Blu. “For our owners, BluPrint provides more distinctive and localised styling while aiming to achieve process efficiencies across interior design and refurbishments. BluPrint will form part of the brand’s comprehensive renovation and refurbishment programme”, she further adds.
As a pioneer with the world’s first design hotel in 1960 with the Royal Hotel, Copenhagen- today known as the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Copenhagen- Radisson Blu continues to be deeply rooted in its Scandinavian design heritage, while imparting iconic, stylish and sophisticated characteristics.
BluPrint is centered on three key aspects of the guest experience:
Radisson Blu is one of the world’s leading hotel brands with more than 280 hotels in operation in 62 countries. Radisson Blu’s vibrant, contemporary and engaging hospitality is characterised by a unique Yes I Can!SM service philosophy, and all of its first class hotels offer a range of signature features that are empathetic to the challenges of modern travel, including the 100 per cent Satisfaction Guarantee. Distinguished the world over as the brand with Hotels Designed to Say YES!SM, Radisson Blu offers a vivid visual celebration of leading-edge style where the delight is in the detail.
Radisson Blu hotels are located in prime locations in major cities, airport gateways and leisure destinations across the world.