Designed by us

ibis New Delhi Aerocity, ideally located at New Delhi Aerocity, has introduced ‘MyRoom’, an innovative concept that gives guests the opportunity to experience a selection of vibrant and creatively inspired rooms designed to liven up their stay. ‘MyRoom’ from ibis are rooms based on concepts developed and personalised by individual ibis team members based on an eclectic combination of their interests, a particular aesthetic leaning or a regional affinity.

ibis New Delhi Aerocity features seven meticulously designed rooms with vibrant themes taking inspiration from Bollywood, the serene beaches of Goa, royal influences drawn from India’s rich heritage, contemporary and vintage luxury to rooms inspired by one’s pure love for music and finally a sports themed and basketball room replete with custom NBA merchandise. Each room dons its own narrative, stitched together by individual team members at ibis New Delhi Aerocity telling their own story and lending a uniquely personal touch.

The MyRoom concept introduced at ibis New Delhi Aerocity is an amalgamation of the hotel’s “Feel Welcome” spirit to make guests feel at home and the “Feel Valued” spirit that guides the operational teams at ibis New Delhi Aerocity. The result is a collaborative project empowering the team to express their individuality by designing rooms on what is creatively the closest to them and simultaneously, offering guests a different and memorable experience. MyRoom seeks to create a stronger link between guests and employees based on shared interests. Seven rooms at ibis New Delhi Aerocity were earmarked for the project and employee entries were invited to decorate them. Participation in the project was voluntary, with the hotel directors/ managers leaving the choice upto their teams. After careful selection, each volunteer employee was allocated a fixed budget to express their passion and tell their story like it was their own room by conceptualising, designing and decorating an ibis room with thoughtfully handpicked items of their choice.

Speaking about the MyRoom concept at ibis New Delhi Aerocity, Pierre-Etienne de Montgrand – director of operation ibis & ibis Styles says, “What better way to extend spirit of hospitality India is renowned for with rooms personally designed by our team members. From the opulence of Indian palaces to the thrill of basketball bleachers, our employees’ creativity knows no bounds and can be felt in every nook and corner of these rooms. We look forward to welcoming our guests to these rooms and allowing them to experience the story behind each one of them.”

Expressing her delight at being part of the novel initiative, Rajni Bisht, houskeeping, team leader at ibis New Delhi Aerocity says, “Ever since I was a young girl, I was fascinated by India’s rich culture and heritage. This room is a perfect manifestation of that royal fantasy, offering the kind of ambience which is no less than a luxurious retreat from the buzz of the city. Each piece of art and décor in this room has been hand-crafted by me with ethnic touches reminiscent of India’s regal history. True to its source of inspiration, I hope this room leaves guests feeling like royalty!”

The seven customised rooms as part of the MyRoom concept can be reserved at the same rate as other equivalent rooms at the ibis New Delhi Aerocity. Upon arrival, guests can choose to stay at a conventional ibis room or MyRoom, subject to their availability.

