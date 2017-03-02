401 Andaz reasons to fall in love with New Delhi

From an aesthetic Kashmiri sculpture at the entrance to detailed art installations in every room, Andaz hotel at Aerocity gives a new meaning to its theme of ‘Arrive a visitor, depart a local’. The property revives the concept of being welcomed at a home, with its urban styling, local art and spacious designing

Heddo Siebs

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s luxury lifestyle brand, Andaz, makes its debut in India with the newly opened property at Aerocity, Delhi NCR. This will be Andaz brand’s first hotel in India and 16th worldwide after being present in prominent locations like London, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai. The property features 401 guestrooms including 45 suites, 129 serviced apartments, a grand ballroom and eight studios designed for meetings. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Heddo Siebs, general manager, Andaz Delhi, shares, “Andaz Delhi, the first in the country, has been beautifully designed absorbing the capital city’s culture and vibrancy. We are pleased to introduce Andaz Delhi to a city synonymous with style and local history – two elements that are core to the Andaz ethos. We hope to offer our friends in Delhi dining and event options that were not available before.”

Located a few minutes from the airport, the hotel is similar to the brand’s other hotels, showcasing Delhi’s unique features by indulging the guests to have a local experience. The hotel offers 37,500 sq ft (3,484 sq m) of innovative meeting and event spaces, with fluid layouts and functional design, creating environments that dissolve barriers and encourage creative thinking, interaction and conversation. The oval shaped pillar-less ballroom is one of the largest indoor luxury wedding spaces in Delhi and can accommodate up to 1,500 guests.

“Andaz derives its name from the Hindi word for ‘personal style’, and each location offers guests a fresh and stimulating hotel experience that fuels creativity and inspires them to engage in their own personal sense of luxury and style,” says Kurt Straub, vice president of operations, India, Hyatt. “The opening of Andaz Delhi marks a significant milestone for the brand,” he adds.

The halls feature four art pieces by Rajeev Sethi, a well known art curator. The one at the main entrance is five-storey high and displays Kashmiri form of art. The piece has been hand painted by local artisans who worked on individual pieces. Another hand sculpted stone piece in the open gardens features major locations in Delhi. Two more pieces in the lobby depict stories and have been inspired by the city’s culture and urbanisation. A mango tree leaf has been carved on every room door as a sign of good omen. Locally inspired techniques, details and fabrics in the rooms are reinterpreted into modern design elements and lend a sense of place. Each room and suite showcases a unique curated piece of art that celebrates a reason to ‘fall in love with Delhi’. The furniture placement and design adds more space to the room, giving it a vibrant look. To follow sustainability through the entire hotel, the washrooms are equipped with eco-friendly bathrobes, slippers and usables.

Each room and suite showcases a unique curated piece of art that celebrates the city and its culture. There is also a book placed in every room, featuring 401 reasons to fall love with New Delhi that talk about new ways to explore the city.

Spacious outlook

The eight studios have been wisely planned making the best use of the 8500-sq-ft space. Divided through the doors and open kitchens, the studios are easily accessible through the main or hall entrance. The meeting spaces with a residential style feel are well equipped with latest amenities. The 10,800-sq-ft oval ballroom enjoys multiple entrance which can be used during special events and large gatherings. The hall has been designed to maintain the aesthetics of the hotel with an edit room hidden behind the hall.

Dining at Andaz

AnnaMaya, a modern European food hall, has been inspired by the vibrancy and flavours of India. The space features coloured glass and open kitchen to give a modern outlook. The Juniper Bar right next to the food hall has been designed as the first ever gin and tonic bar in New Delhi. The Hong Kong Club, to open this summer, will be a multi-level destination featuring a bar lounge. Siebs adds, “The club’s interiors will reflect the Hong Kong style. It will be one-of-a-kind destination in New Delhi to enjoy a different experience.”

Siebs sums up, “We are not competing with any other hotel as we let our guest bring in their own personal style to the hotel. The property features open space, art and culture in an enabling way for guests to make the best of it. If we can maintain the culture of personal styling through the hospitality of the hotel, we will be miles ahead of everybody.”