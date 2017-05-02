Business trends for the future

The 5th Hotel Operations Summit India 2017, held in Mumbai recently, saw hospitality industry leaders discuss and deliberate how evolving industry trends are impacting their business operations

The fifth Hotel Operations Summit India 2017, returned to Mumbai recently with many power packed discussions and predictive presentations. Giving his views on ‘The Indian Scenario: Opportunities and Challenges’, Ashwini Kakkar, executive vice chairman, Mercury Travels, spoke about the mega trends in travel. “A billion travellers today will be 1.5 billion international arrivals across the world by 2025. On the domestic front there will be phenomenal increase in travel, part of it largely contributed to increasing affluence.” Further corporate travel will grow by 7.6 per cent per annum in the next 10 years. Asia will become the crucible of global travel, as one-third departures and arrivals will be from Asia.

Currently the third largest domestic market for airlines in the world, the next few years will see 783 aircraft deliveries. “What will it do our hotel business with so many people travelling,” queried Kakkar, stating that more than 60,000 rooms will be added. According to him an eagerly awaited leveller will be the GST.

One of the highlights of the day was the presentation by Achin Khanna, MD consulting and valuation – South Asia, HVS. Remarking that demand in the sector is growing at a healthy pace, Khanna stated that the industry has not reached a saturation point. Retracing the cycles (upswings and downswings) that the hospitality industry has been going through the last two decades, he shared that 2017 – 2020 will be a period of upcycle. “A lot of leisure hotels are performing well. Mumbai remains the strongest market in India with 77 per cent occupancy; 2000 more rooms are coming up in Kolkata which might see a glut; while Pune is a comeback market with 1400 rooms planned,” informed Khanna.

Dr Satish Jayaram, principal, IHM Aurangabad who is also a well known expert on hospitality revenue management, presented ‘Prescriptions from the revenue doctor’. Highlighting how digital disruption is affecting revenues, he said, “Airbnb has changed everything as it has changed the locus of control – to the customer. Everybody talks about disruption, looking at Airbnb we know that we are now in the age of the customer – as control is relegated to the people. It is time to start thinking differently about businesses.” This customer participation is an outcome of digital living.

Future forward

‘Hospitality 2030: A journey into the future’ by Nikhil Nath, founder & CEO, Knowcross Solutions highlighted the metamorphic new developments in the global hospitality sector in the next 13 years. By 2030 global tourism will double in size, but it will not be proportionately distributed. India outbound will grow from 13.3 million (2016) to 91.2 million by 2030.

“It will also be a world of alternate accommodation – the power of disruption. By 2025 Airbnb, which has more money to spend than any other hotel chain, will grow by more than a billion room nights,” said Nath, pointing out another interesting development – that rooms will not be sold by night, with average length of stay being 14 hours. People will look for unique travel experiences.

Leaders speak

The Leaders’ Panel discussion moderated by Manav Thadani, chairman – APAC, HVS included notable personalities from the hospitality industry – Ajay Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts; Dipak Haksar, CEO Hotels Division, ITC Limited; Kurt Straub, VP operations, Hyatt Hotels; Neeraj Govil, area VP – South Asia, Marriott International; Raj Rana, CEO – South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Replying to Thadani’s question if budgeting process can be fairer, Bakaya agreed that though budgeting process is tight, sometimes owners request to change and it is worked out. According to Rana, the best part of the job entailed renewing the contract with owners. “The worst part – when you see deserving talent leave the hotel,” rued Rana.

One of the important aspects that came up during the discussion was whether hotels should focus more on profit management or revenue management. Pointing out that one cannot be done without the other, Rana averred that the focus is profit. Bakaya added that in the mid market segment, it is critical to watch every expense carefully.

Marriott with its 15 operating brands, has a good distribution across the segment in terms of brands and geographic spread – from full service to moderate to medium. “There is more development in moderate to mid segment in tertiary markets. The biggest driver of growth is business travel, close to 75 per cent of revenue comes from this segment. But leisure is growing also and resorts are the norm,” mentioned Govil.

GM’s of leading hotel brands shared their views on a common dilemma – loyalty to the owner or the brand. The panel members were Anuraag Bhatnagar, multi property VP luxury – India, Marriott International; Chetan Bhatnagar, GM, Fortune Select Exotica, Navi Mumbai; Shridhar B Nair, GM, The Leela Goa; Vishal Jamuar, GM, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug; Vikram Reddy, regional VP and GM, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Nair mentioned that when The Leela Goa changed ownership, he was the part of the team that set up the management contract. “It has to be comprehensive and clear,” he asserted. Reddy averred that when a hotel opens, the GM has to manage the expectations of the owner from the first day, while Bhatnagar remarked that the first 18 months for a hotel are very critical. “There should not be a case of over promise and under delivery,” warned Jamuar.

The panel discussion on loyalty programmes revealed the range of offerings from leading hotel brands. The panel members included Arif Patel, VP sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty – India, AccorHotels; Khushnooma Kapadia, area director marketing – South Asia, Marriott International; Rajshree Bakshi, VP marketing, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris; Vikas Ahuja, sr VP marketing, The Oberoi Group. “There are some key principles to maintain a loyalty centric culture, today’s traveller is not just a traveller but an explorer,” remarked Kapadia.