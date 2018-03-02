There is an upswing in alcohol consumption with the changing F&B landscape in India

Living Liquidz is a leading organised liquor retail chain in Mumbai. Moksh Sani, MD, Living Liquidz highlights the future plans of the company and the changing consumer trends driven by a dynamic F&B market

Please give a brief background of your company. What have been the key milestones of Living Liquidz?

Living Liquidz was launched by my father SL Sani to start a new chapter in the liquor retail chain business. The first outlet was launched in 1973 in Sion. With over 40 years of extensive experience in the Indian liquor industry, in 2006 the parent company Sani Group was unified under one liquor retail chain brand – Living Liquidz. Since its launch, the retail chain has expanded across 47 outlets in Mumbai creating the largest retail chain in the liquor and spirits business. Following in my father’s footsteps, I have been running the business for almost two decades now. Living Liquidz is the first and leading organised retail chain to cater to the metropolitan market in Mumbai, offering great value and customer service. I have set up Living Liquidz with a dream to bring the experience of the finest liquors, spirits, and liqueurs from around the world to Indian connoisseurs.

What is your focused strategy for the retail segment?

Currently, we have 47 outlets in Mumbai, which are owned by us, I envision another 50 stores being added in the coming two years. In addition to that, we have tied up with big-box retailers like Hypercity, Star Bazaar and Foodhall for our outlets that are within their premises.

What are your geographical expansion plans in the next few years?

We are currently operating from Mumbai and we are looking at expanding our footprint across Goa, Pune and Bangalore.

Which are your key products categories ? Any plans to include new categories in the near future?

Yes, we are setting our eyes on expanding into the ready-to-drink category as well as bring in high-end wines and malts along with a boutique range of vodka, malts and beers.

Any interesting trends in terms of changing consumer profile and preference?

The Indian consumer is well travelled today. Our focus is to get them a fresh collection every season. In terms of trends we have seen 25 per cent growth in the imported wine segment, between 35- 45 age group. I think millennials are more open to experimenting and trying different spirits which encourages us to step into different categories. There is an upswing in alcohol consumption with the changing Food and Beverages (F&B) landscape in the country and this is a positive indication, allowing our retail and distribution channel to introduce more variety into the market.

What are your geographical expansion plans in the next few years?

Yes, we currently have our distribution business in Thane, Vashi and Nashik and we are looking to set up our distribution business in Mumbai as well as Pune soon.

What is your vision for Living Liquidz?

We currently have 15 Indian wine labels and four international labels. We should probably close another 15 international deals by early 2018. I would like to enter all segments within the industry including starting our own private label. We are eyeing mid-2018 to release a single-malt offering under our own label in addition to the in-house wine collection that we have on offer for customers.