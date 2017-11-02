An international society, The Keepers of the Quaich are dedicated and passionate people around the world who are proud to be part of a select society and who are dedicated to achieving greater appreciation of Scotch Whisky

The Keepers of the Quaich is an exclusive and international society that recognises those that have shown outstanding commitment to the Scotch Whisky industry. It was founded by leading distillers. In establishing the Keepers of the Quaich, the industry pooled its influential resources to build a powerful society working together and united.

Keshav Prakash

Keshav Prakash, the founder-curator of The Vault, was recently inducted as a life member of The Keepers of the Quaich. “The international society was established by the Scotch Whisky industry to celebrate the outstanding commitment of those who produce and promote the world’s finest distilled spirit. This prestigious society takes its name from the traditional two-handled drinking cup which is described in the ancient Gaelic language of Scotland as a ‘cuach’ or Quaich, a vessel long associated with friendship and the enjoyment of Scotch Whisky,” says Prakash.

With only a limited number of people inducted as Keepers each year to honour their exceptional contribution, the new Keepers must have worked for a minimum of five years in the industry and their nomination is by virtue of industry recognition of their personal contribution to Scotch Whisky. In the last five years, Prakash has diligently worked to create access to produce from boutique independent distilleries, bridging the gap for handcrafted spirits in India, especially in the world of fine whiskies, enriching the experience of whisky connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

To date, just over 2,600 men and women from over 100 countries have received the honour of becoming the Keeper of the Quaich, a permission into the much guarded hall of fame. “Scotch Whisky was, and remains, the first global spirit and Keepers of the Quaich exists to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contribution of people working in all aspects of the industry, all over the world,” says Peter Prentice, chairman of the society.

The society recognises outstanding achievement in those who work, write or evangelise about Scotch Whisky by honouring them with the title Keeper of the Quaich. A select few are invited each year to be distinguished with the role of Master of the Quaich, a rare and revered privilege. Among the select membership of Keepers and Masters are thousands of years of shared experience and knowledge.

New Keepers are inducted at a private ceremony held in the Scottish Highlands at Blair Castle, the ancient historic home of the Earls and Dukes of Atholl. This year, it was on October 9, 2017. Keepers of the Quaich come from all corners of the world to accept their medal at a ceremony and banquet held at Blair Castle, in Perthshire. Only two banquets are held a year at the spiritual home of the Keepers.

The 700-year-old iconic Blair Castle with its Scottish baronial architecture, has been the home of the Atholl family for over seven centuries and has had a rich and diverse history. Serving as the quintessential centre for this award ceremony, the arrival ceremony of the new Keepers, Masters and patrons of the society was marked by the grandly decorated castle and the great highland bagpipers music in their traditional highland dress. This was the beginning of more than just an award ceremony. It was a glimpse into the well-choreographed Royal Scottish lifestyle.

The induction ceremony is a grand and confidential ritual, and once this ceremony is complete, the Keepers and Masters are gently led into the glamorous banquet that unfolds in the stunning ballroom of the castle, and this year the prestigious event was addressed by the well-known Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin who spoke about how the sharing of spirits with near and dear ones, marks the building of the best memories.

The Vault is India’s leading, whisky centric, import house representing over 30 small and independent distillers from around the world. The Vault Collection of handcrafted and handpicked spirits are available at the Duty Free Travel Retail section of all major international airports in India. Prakash’s highly curated offerings of master classes and tasting experiences for corporate and direct consumers are aimed at designing a new culture of fine spirits appreciation. Currently based in Mumbai, The Vault will soon offer access to spirits in the city of Delhi followed by other metros in the country.