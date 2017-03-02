In a research paper, countries such as India, China and South Korea are regarded as export potential types of countries for fruit wines

Fruit wine is prepared from the juice of a ripe fruit and fermented naturally with yeast. The alcohol formation in the fruit wine is through natural fermentation of the fruits and its content primarily varies in between five per cent to 15 per cent. In order to increase alcohol content, yeasts requires sugar for generation of alcohol. The process called chaptalization is an alcohol enrichment process by addition of sugar in the fruit wine. The typical difference between grape wine and other fruit wines is that in production of the latter, chaptalisation along with some special enzymes are added to enhance its aroma quality. The grape wines are very common and has robust market across the globe due to the fact that grapes have sufficient content of sugar which results in 10-14 per cent alcohol and are more stable. Yet, fruit wine has gained popularity in the recent years with high level of acceptance in the market. This acceptance is gained due to the sustainability of fruit wines and consumer’s attraction towards trying new and innovative wines. Mostly fruit wines are matched perfect with spicy food cuisines such as Indian cuisines whereas grape wines such as red wine matches better with western cuisines. The purity of fruit wines depend on the use of wholly fresh fruits and without addition of flavours and dilution.

Drivers and restraints

Grape wine is far more famous when compared to fruit wines, but every grape vineyard requires specific cultivable land and atmosphere. Wine producers are becoming more flexible and adopting the current changing world. The shift from grape wine towards fruit wines is prevalent and being driven by the changing consumer preferences perception towards drinks. Consumers who want to experiment with different varieties are propelling the global fruit wine market. Besides, some of the perception towards consuming fruit wines such as refreshing taste, fits well with any type of cuisine, a quite royal and style brand, healthy, etc drives the global fruit wine market. Also, the inventory required in fruit wine production is less which further fuels the global fruit wine market.

However, the technical challenges such as acid stability, adjustments in sugar quantities for fruit wine manufacturers might restraint the global fruit wine market. Some of the challenges mostly faced by wine manufacturers includes, production of quality fruits, fermentation is a critical process, pH tests, etc.

Segmentation

On the basis of fruit type, fruit wine market is segmented into:-

Grape (Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc)

Strawberry

Apple

Pear

Pineapple

Cherry

Others.

On the basis of wine grade, fruit wine market is segmented into :-

Distilled

Semi-distilled

Fermented.

Region wise outlook

The global fruit wine market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific that is China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global fruit wine market. Countries such as India, China and South Korea are regarded as export potential types of countries. Followed by APEJ is North America and Europe and are expected to grow relatively at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The global fruit wine market is anticipated to expand at a double digit CAGR growth due to rapid acceptance of fruit wines during the forecast period.

