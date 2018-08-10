Budweiser Experiences, the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, unveiled its global campaign, Light Up the FIFA World Cup, in India which turned out to be a huge success for the brand. Kartikeya Sharma, marketing director – India, AB InBev speaks to Steena Joy on how the India market responded to the FIFA campaign and the brand’s plans for this market

How has the India market responded to Budweiser’s FIFA campaign?

FIFA World Cup 2018 was one of the biggest sporting spectacles across the globe. Our association with FIFA aimed to offer the ultimate opportunity for fans in India to come together through our integrated campaign – ‘Light up the FIFA World Cup’. We invested close to 65 to 70 per cent of the annual outlay (January to December) between February and July itself, all into our FIFA efforts.

From a sales point of view, June has been the best month we have had since our entry in India 11 years ago. It just goes on to show that we were able to make the right choices and have an impact with our consumers. We are leaders in the premium beer segment with close to 65 per cent share and plus. In some markets, we have as much as 80 per cent share. From the time we have started the campaign, every month, our year-on-year growth has been a higher double digit number, with June being historically the highest month ever, leaving us three times ahead of the industry growth.

In terms of the public response, Budweiser’s media strategy propelled it to become the most talked about brand during the tournament and “win the digital World Cup.” According to official Twitter analytics, Budweiser has been the most talked about, i.e. most mentioned, brand on Twitter during the FIFA World Cup with 637,925 mentions.

How has India matured as a beer market?

The beer market is on a growth trajectory in India due to the favourable demographics and it will continue to be one of the largest markets. We see a huge opportunity in India which currently has limited reach/accessibility of beer with far less outlets to purchase beer in the country and per capita consumption of beer is not more than 2.5 litres per annum which is relatively much lower than most beer markets in the world.

We continue to hold a favourable outlook for the beer market in India on the back of changing cultural attitudes and a young, increasingly affluent population. Demand for premium beers is rapidly emerging, further supporting our positive growth outlook.

India is seeing a lot of microbreweries coming up to cater to the new millennials. Your comments on lager vs artisanal beers?

There is no comparison really, both have their own charm and are unique in their tastes and notes. While there are a lot of millennials that are catching up to the trend of microbreweries, there is a large group that still prefers bottled beers/ lagers, and an even larger group that is neutral to both. It is good for the category penetration that more and more consumers are open for such experiences.

How is Budweiser targeting the millennial Indian?

Budweiser Experiences believes in inspiring people to seize the moment. Our campaigns are accordingly designed to connect with the passion points of young millennials. Our association with FIFA World cup 2018 assisted us in reaching out to newer consumers across the country due to our multiple on ground activations like our BUD90 screening events. Our commitment in shaping Electronic Music in India continues and this year with our partnership with Tomorrowland, one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the world, we are taking two Indian artists to perform at the second largest stage of Tomorrowland – Budweiser Freedom Stage. Additionally, we also celebrate local occasions that resonate well with the Indian millennials and provide them enriching experiences every single time.

What market promotions are in the pipeline for the India market?

We are gearing up for our leading initiatives on music during the later part of the year. Budweiser Experiences has been at the forefront of redefining the electronic music culture in the country. We have cautiously taken steps to generate brand love and increase brand penetration by being an authentic voice in today’s millennials No. 1 passion point – music. We have been leading and shaping the youth culture in India by bringing the world’s biggest electronic music festivals like Tomorrowland, EDC, Sensation to Indian shores and also by building our own IP’s – What’s brewing and Bud X. India in fact was the first ever market globally to experience Bud X that was held last year in New Delhi. We have a solid pipeline of activities and campaigns lined up for this year.