Hola Alimentaria

Some 33,000 buyers interested in wines and spirits are expected to attend the Alimentaria trade show (Intervin) and all the major Spanish winemaking regions will be represented

The Alimentaria trade show for wines, ciders and spirits (Intervin) from April 16 to 19, will host close to 800 Spanish wineries which will present their most outstanding wines and their newest products at the trade fair organised by Alimentaria Exhibitions. The show, which covers 15,000 m2 of floor space, will be attended by one hundred more wineries than the previous edition.

The most significant sectoral meeting for the Spanish winemaking industry, at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via venue, will be attended by representative firms from around the country, such as Araex Rioja Alavesa, Bodega Marqués de Riscal, Bodega Monte Sacro, Casalbor, Codorníu, Félix Solís, Grupo Freixenet, Manzanos Wines, Miguel Torres and Pago de los Capellanes, among many others. Many of the exhibiting wineries will be represented at the show by their regulatory councils for their respective regions and their regional governments, such as Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid, Navarra, La Rioja, Galicia, the Basque Country and Catalonia.

On the other hand, some 33,000 professionals with wine and spirits portfolios are expected to be in attendance. “Most of these buyers come to specifically seek out Spanish wine”, stated Javier Pagés, chairman, Intervin and managing director, Codorníu. Among the advantages that the show offers its exhibitors, Pagés emphasises that, “Intervin has the ability to adapt to the goals of each winery and to adjust to their needs and resources; it provides many contacts with influential buyers, sommeliers, journalists and critics from the sector, and generates multiple business opportunities if planned correctly.”

With the goal of attracting high-end buyers specialising in the wine sector, Intervin will invite a total of 650 professionals with purchasing decision-making power: 350 national buyers through the VIP Buyers programme, and 300 international buyers who participate in the Hosted Buyers programme, which prioritises Spanish wine importers with invoicing that exceeds two million euros, such as the case of American Northwest Distribution and Wine Authorities from the United States, Thorman Hunt from the United Kingdom, or United Stars Corporation from Canada, among others.

More than half of the international buyers invited (some 160) will be attending the fair for the first time. The countries that have received the most confirmed invitations are the United States (with 33 per cent), Germany (with 17 per cent), Canada and India (both with 8 per cent), China (with 7 per cent) and Mexico (with 6 per cent), which, in all cases, exceed Intervin’s initial expectations.

Precisely to facilitate the export activities of the wineries present at the fair, this year’s edition will once again hold the Intervin Business Meetings, a programme of business meetings between winemaking companies and the invited international buyers. In addition, exhibitors can optimise their participation at the fair with the Alimentaria Matchmaking System tool, which enables them to schedule actual opportunities with those professionals whose profiles best match their interests.

The managing director of Alimentaria Exhibitions and head of Intervin, J Antonio Valls, states, “The show offers numerous business opportunities and represents an exceptional vehicle for gaining access to international markets. Because of its unique position within Europe, Intervin represents the ideal space for Spanish wineries to display the excellence of their production processes and their professionalism.”

New content at the show

One of the principle new components this year at Intervin is Vinum Nature, a 400 m2 space specially dedicated to ecological, bio-dynamic and natural wines made with certified organic production processes – this being a sector in Spain already represents 10 per cent of all cultivated vineyards. Wineries specialised in this market will find in Vinum Nature the perfect platform for giving more visibility to their products.

On the other hand, the show will host the second edition of Vinorum Think, a space for reflection, outreach and business in relation to the potential of Spanish wine and its relationship with gastronomy, via a programme of round tables and master tastings. Lastly, Intervin will host Barcelona Cocktail Art, a new, 700 m2 space focused on exhibitions and tastings with major distillery companies, such as Central Hisummer, Destilería Campeny, Girabebe or Karma Spirit, among others. This space will serve to encourage professional and business contacts, and to highlight the most innovative ideas and products in the art of cocktail making by means of speakers, workshops and tastings led by national and international experts.