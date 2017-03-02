Breweries in Bavaria

There are more than 700 breweries in the the state whose biggest festival is based around beer (the Oktoberfest). Bavaria is also the original home of the German beer Purity Law, the Reinheitsgebot, which stipulates that only water, barley and hops may be used in beer production. Here are the top five brewery tours in Bavaria

MONASTERY BREWERY ANDECHS

Located atop the “Holy Mountain”, near the eastern bank of Lake Ammer, Andechs Monastery is the oldest pilgrimage site in Bavaria and since 1850, an asset of the Benedictine monastery, St. Boniface. The monastery’s largest business enterprise is the Andechs monastery brewery. The brewery’s infrastructure at the Holy Mountain not aligned to profit maximisation, but to preserving the monastic identity. The monastery beers brewed in Andechs therefore represent the successful marriage of Benedictine brewing tradition and ultra-modern brewing technology. Experience the Andechs monastery brewery in all of its facets during a tour of the brewery´s heart.

THE ZUM KUCHLBAUER BREWERY

Kuchlbauer in Abensberg specialises in brewing wheat beer and presents the world of beer in an out-of-the ordinary way in a unique blend of beer and art. A tour of Kuchlbauer’s World of Beer enables you to learn more about the centuries of history and brewing tradition of the wheat beer specialist. In addition, art plays a big role at Kuchlbauer Brewery, since the famous artist Hundertwasser designed its landmark – the Kuchlbauer tower. The guided tour lets you experience the craft of brewing and find out more about this Bavarian site that is famous for beer-making. Beer tasting with a pretzel in the beer garden rounds out the visit.

THE AYINGer BREWERY

On the Ayinger Beer Experience and a guided tour of the family-run brewery of specialty beers, you can learn many fascinating facts about the culture and enjoyment of beer in Bavaria – from the raw materials used, the various steps in the brewing process to the tasty final product. See how the famous, award-winning Ayinger beers are crafted from barley, hops and water in one of the most technically advanced breweries in Europe. Experienced tour guides show and explain the ongoing operations and provide you with many interesting insights into Bavaria’s “staple food” in general and Ayinger’s beers in particular.

ERDINGER WEISSBRÄU

Wheat beer fans associate ultimate pleasure with a freshly tapped ERDINGER wheat beer – and a slice of Bavarian joie de vivre. A tour of the private brewery shows you how ERDINGER’s specialties are brewed. It takes you from the heart of the brewery, the brewhouse, to the fermentation cellar and the filling plant. Tour guides offer fascinating insights into wheat beer and the craft of brewing. The tour ends with a visit to the spectacular high-bay warehouse. The traditional and very time-consuming method of bottle conditioning gives ERDINGER wheat beer its typical zest and its finishing touch – a difference you can taste.

AIRBRÄU – MUNICH AIRPORT

Airbräu located directly at the Munich Airport Centre is the only airport brewery in the world crafting its beers in compliance with the exacting standards of the Purity Decree of 1516. Airbräu uses only hops from the renowned Hallertau region and the finest Hofbräuhaus brewer’s yeasts. Use your stop at Munich Airport for a guided brewery tour by the brewmaster Rene Jacobson, who will reveal the mystery of beer brewing. From the copper kettles to the cool store rooms, you´ll learn first-hand how a modern brewery turns just four ingredients into a refreshing beer.