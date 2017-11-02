We have a formidable retail presence via company owned outlets

Punjab Sind Foods was established in 1969 with a small stall in Mumbai. Today the company is a well known brand with 46 outlets across the country and a focused expansion plan. Proud of being a pioneer in organised retail, Saheb Singh Bajaj, director marketing, Punjab Sind Foods, shares his company’s future plans and how they are catering to the changing palate of the new age consumer

What have been the key milestones of your company in the last five decades?

Saheb Singh Bajaj

The journey began way back in 1969 from a small shop in Khar, Mumbai, the toil and hard work of more than four decades has enabled us to build a strong brand and loyalty of millions of customers who patronise our products. Our unflinching resolve to manufacture quality products is part of our DNA and we continue this legacy.

Our flagship product is “premium malai paneer”, and our basket of products include flavoured milk, kulfi, desi sweets, ice cream, mineral water and frozen vegetables. The company’s operations are spread across Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Daman with plans to scale up and have national presence in the coming months. We have a large fleet of refrigerated vans to ensure cold chain is sustained at all levels. With a formidable retail presence via company owned retail outlets, we cater to the institutional category too. Along with retail operations we have a dedicated team to handle institutional sales.

Where are your manufacturing plants located ? How many total outlets do you have across Maharashtra and the country?

We are an ISO certified company with state-of-the-art fully automated manufacturing facility in Goregaon, Mumbai. We have a formidable retail presence – Punjab Sind has around 46 outlets across India – Mumbai (22), Goa (12), Daman & Silvassa (six), Hyderabad (three), Nasik (two), and Pune (one).

How have the consumer preferences changed over the years (for sweets as well as dairy items)?

Consumer habits have evolved. With people travelling and open to experimenting, truly the consumer palate has expanded. Having said so, paneer is one product where the consumer prefers it to be as fresh as possible, creamy texture and soft and melting on consumption. We are extremely proud of the fact we have maintained this unique taste of Punjab Sind paneer. Our consumer loyalty stems from the fact people expect this unique taste from us which none of our competitors have been able to provide.

As far as desi (traditional Indian) sweets are concerned, we have a wide array from motichur, soan papdi, rasgullah, gulab jamun, kaju katri, shrikhand, rabdi, etc, all our sweets are doing exceedingly well in the market.

How are you innovating in this space in accordance with the demands of the new age consumer?

Customer is the fulcrum around which all our activities revolve. Changing food habits is a formidable task, we as a company have been extra cautious and ensure we deliver the right taste to our consumer, which we as a company have built our reputation upon. Nevertheless we are focused on our retail store experience patronised by customers for their dairy requirements. The new format stores are truly experience centers, where focus on visual merchandising, innovative display formats and importantly sampling of products is emphasised upon. We are ready to flag off our e-commerce initiative to cater to a segment of consumers who prefer convenience and home deliveries.

What are your future plans for expanding the range of product categories?

Having established our brand in Mumbai and Goa we have set sight on major expansion. We have identified cities which we feel hold immense potential and have planned our forays. We have three outlets in Hyderabad and two outlets in Pune which were set up in the current financial year (FY 17-18). Further, we have identified Bengaluru in south and Ahmedabad, Surat and Baroda in western region as part of our expansion plans. The brand has huge top of mind recall in these places based on our research and few FCG (focused groups) commissioned by us.

We have ambitious plans to diversify our portfolio. We will be launching wide range of sweets (with enhanced shelf life), yoghurts, flavoured paneer and many such innovative initiatives are in the pipeline.

What is driving your geographical expansion strategy?

As a nation we are growing at a fast clip, India is a top investment destination. Huge investments are being noticed, the economy is on the upswing – all these factors augur well for us to expand our footprint. Our product range has appeal across all age groups. The consumer is always on the lookout for healthier options and wants a replacement for carbonated drinks.

Punjab Sind is renowned for its lassi, chaas, paneer , curds, etc, which are far superior to soft drinks and junk foods. Our products are part of the Indian culture and we as a company known for our unflinching quality feel there is a huge opportunity and we will encash the same via expansion.

We were and are very much a ‘Make in India’ company, pioneers in organised retail as we already had a formidable retail presence much before the organised retail sector blossomed. Our focus from day one has been on quality and we continue to uphold this aspect. In our line of business logistics and cold chain is key; we have invested heavily by way of company owned refrigerated vehicles, ensuring complete control and no slip up in last mile delivery.

We stand by our mantra – “We deliver taste”.