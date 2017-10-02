We are the only company in India offering spot blending of teas

For a company that traces its origins a 100 years ago, The Tea Trove has reinvented itself for the health conscious new age Indian consumer, offering unique tea blends using quality organic ingredients. Rishav Kanoi, founder, The Tea Trove speaks about the company’s innovative range of products

Please give a brief background of the company, including your production facility, marketing (stores, etc). What have been the key milestones?

Rishav Kanoi

The Tea Trove traces its roots back to 1917, and at the peak of our family business, we used to own and manage 42 tea gardens in Assam, which included the cultivation, processing, trading and packing of tea. Over the years, we developed an expertise in planting the right tea (including clones created after years of scientific research), picking the best leaves, maintaining consistent quality, using state-of-the-art machines to process tea, and also a deep understanding of the Indian consumer, his/ her preferred blends, style of brewing, etc.

I joined the family business in 2002. After successfully turning around many of the ailing tea gardens in Assam, I launched my dream project in 2012 – the first ‘The Tea Trove’ café in Kolkata, which got rave reviews and soon became a favourite with youngsters. We successfully reinvented an age-old beverage and still continue to launch innovative variations of tea that have tremendous appeal – especially with the youth. Our customers simply love our freshly packed teas (black, white, oolong, green, etc.) sourced directly from the cultivators and blended into unique, exquisite flavours using real herbs (tulsi, peppermint, spearmint, etc), fruit (apple, orange peel, mango, pineapple, etc.), flowers (rose, lavender, jasmine, etc.) and spices (cardamom, pepper, cinnamon, etc.). In addition to the health benefits, our products are handcrafted and made fresh daily with all-natural ingredients.

We have launched The Tea Trove outlets in kiosks at multiple locations across Kolkata and Delhi including malls. We have also started retailing our products via Grofers, Swiggy, Flipkart, our online store and over shelves of departmental stores. Over the next two years, we plan to open 30 outlets in multiple formats across Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, for which we are also exploring the option of securing venture funding.

What is the unique brand proposition of The Tea Trove in India’s speciality tea market?

We are the only company in India offering spot blending of teas, herbs, spices, flowers and fruits to customers, which is possible because we are using high-quality organic ingredients and are not flavouring our teas. At The Tea Trove our customers can choose from our exotic healthy blends or can create their own blends. Not only do our customers get the health benefits of the teas but also the health benefits of all the real ingredients added in the blends. Also along with our loose teas, we give complimentary loose teas bags to our customers.

Are you offering only Indian origin teas and blends or global origin teas also?

India makes one of the best quality tea in the world, however, the best teas generally gets exported. We are only using Indian origin teas and blends, which has been well accepted by our customers.

Is your focus on the retail segment or the HoReCa sector?

We are into retail along with HoReCa sector. We are supplying our teas to Swissotel and JW Marriott, Kolkata. We are also supplying to a number of cafes in Delhi.

What are your expansion plans in India and export of products?

Have you observed any interesting trend in terms of changing profile and preference of Indian tea consumers?

Indian customers are getting health conscious and demand for green teas and herb teas or tisanes are on a rise. Customers don’t mind to shift to quality loose teas from their regular tea bags. Hotels are also looking at serving their esteemed customers loose teas and discontinue serving traditional tea bags to add value to their tea drinking experience.

How has the Darjeeling crisis impacted the industry?

Darjeeling crisis is a very worrying news for the tea industry, which if not sorted immediately will have a long term effect on the Darjeeling tea brand.