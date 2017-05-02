The big push into B2B

Identifying HoReCa as a potential market, BigBasket is bullish on expanding in the B2B space and will make significant investments as part of business growth

Online supermarket BigBasket, which entered the B2B space in 2016 when it started selling its fruits and vegetables (F&V) products to traditional grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, has been recently strengthening its focus by expanding its product range for HoReCa segment. The company’s move to enter the B2B market was primarily aimed at achieving volumes as margins were thinner in this segment compared to the consumer-focused business. The company has within a short span of time achieved success by becoming the preferred supplier for various hotel chains, multi-cuisine restaurants and caterers.

In its current offering, the company’s range of products will be expanded to include meats, private labels, staples, and gourmet for the HoReCa segment.

BigBasket sees that food service in the B2B segment is the next big thing for the retail industry, with a growth of over 12 per cent CAGR. Kanishka Mazumdar, national business head – HoReCa, BigBasket, says, “With our robust procurement and technology in place, this is the ideal time for us to foray into this market as the biggest challenge that this segment faces is: transparency in transactions, consistent supplies and value solution in terms of products and services. With our ordering technology we can actually integrate the same with customer’s ordering platform; sitting in his office the person can check inventory, rates, time of delivery, fulfillment of orders and timings. Our direct sourcing of fruits and vegetables from farmers creates a huge differentiation in the marketplace. Different payment solutions for customers brings in huge flexibility for the customers.”

With this expansion phase, BigBasket will be one of the first organised retailers to open exclusive HoReCa backends in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune with exclusive cold rooms, vegetable sorting and grading stations, repacking of grains and grocery as per need of customers and delivery from one point. All ordering will be integrated with the company’s customer systems, whereas its backend can work as stores with facility to generate auto purchase order as and when stock levels fall below par stocks.

BigBasket is seeing good traction in the HoReCa market, and has already achieved an annual run rate of Rs 100 crore in less than nine months, since its launch. The company plans to scale this business 25 times over the next three-four years. To support the growth, the company is investing in setting up dedicated distribution centres for this line of business over the next 6-12 months at a total investment of Rs 50 crore.

BigBasket’s existing clients in the B2B space includes hotel brands such as Marriott, Le Meridien, Ramada, Westin (Gurgaon), Leela (Gurgaon); Sodexo, Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Savourites, Adigas, Nandana, Wow Momo and Punjabi by Nature, etc. The company also serves corporate canteens of Tata Motors, Bosch and Scania.

With an expected monthly revenue growth of Rs 50 crore by March 2018, BigBasket will also enter into tie-ups with some foreign meat suppliers, and exclusive tie-ups with major regional mills for pulses and bulk groceries. It will also ink partnerships with NBFC firms for payment gateway solutions.

Retail focus

Currently BigBasket has four million registered customers and a presence in over 25 cities across India. The product portfolio offers a selection of 20,000 products across 1000 brands – from fresh fruits and vegetables, rice, dals, spices and seasonings to packaged products, beverages, personal care products, and meats.

Abhinay Choudhari

Abhinay Choudhari, co-founder and head of new initiatives, BigBasket, says, “We have consistently added features to our website and mobile app along the way. BigBasket is a leader in online grocery with more than 50 per cent market share and aspires to be among the top three grocery retailers in India in the next three to four years. In the past year alone, we have seen over 300 per cent growth and continue to grow by 10 per cent on a month-on-month basis.”

In keeping with its line of private labels, BigBasket has recently launched ‘Grow Your Own’ and ‘Organic Dairy’ categories under ‘Fresho’. The first product that has been launched under the former category includes Fresho Mushrooms, which can be homegrown while the latter will offer organic paneer and whole milk under its umbrella. The new categories and products will add to BigBasket’s category leadership by giving more choice to its discerning consumers.

Presently, the top three markets for BigBasket’s retail business are Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai.