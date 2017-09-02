Raw and Healthy

Cold pressed is the hot new trend. And India’s first cold pressed brand, RAW Pressery is busy bringing its health benefits to the country’s populace and carving out a niche market that is waiting to be explored

Anuj Rakyan

India’s first and largest cold pressed juice brand, Raw Pressery was born in Anuj Rakyan’s kitchen with a Norwalk cold-press juicer splattering carrots all over the ceiling. Incorporated as a part of Rakyan Beverages, Raw Pressery is a vertically integrated company with in-house capabilities in farm-produce procurement, processing, manufacturing, cold chain logistics, warehousing and distribution. The brand’s portfolio with over 26 different blends comprises of fruit juices, smoothies, soups, nut milks, booster shots and hydration essentials.

Elucidating on the inspiration behind the brand, Rakyan, managing director, Raw Pressery, says, “Raw was carved out of a personal need to create a beverage that is healthy and tasty. I wanted to create something that mothers would feel happy giving to their kids. It’s tough to eat all the veggies and fruits everyday consistently so juicing was the best alternative. I realised that good health could begin with a simple bottle of juice. My inspiration was addressing some simple questions: Why does being healthy have to be so complicated? Do we believe the health claims marketed by the big food companies? Is there any beverage brand you can really trust to be honest and healthy?”

Cold pressed juice refers to a fresh juice that is made by using a hydraulic press to extract the juice from vegetables and fruits. Just as the name suggests, the pressed fruits and vegetables extract the maximum amount of nectar from the pulp and fiber, leaving the rawest form of juice available.

Rakyan adds, “Everybody today is looking at health as a non-negotiable part of their lives and it was important for us to identify that and create a product that fuelled this need. We entered the market as India’s first ever cold – pressed juice brand which gave us the first mover advantage. And since that day, we have treated each day as the first one; focusing on delivering products that surpass our customer’s expectations. We’ve been in business since January 2014 and haven’t looked back ever since. Today, Raw Pressery has become a cult brand and this isn’t a status we take for granted. We strive to design unique consumer experiences with product quality and service and this very spirit gets us going each day – every day, on repeat!”

India is the largest consumer of fruit juices. The current packaged juice market is valued at around Rs 2,500 crore. The cold pressed juice segment makes for a small fraction of the beverages category. What might not have existed as a separate beverage category in the past, has now blossomed into a market with opportunities to scale. According to Rakyan, “The ready to drink market is nascent and the competition is still finding its foot, hence, this calls for a focus on expanding distribution vis-à- vis market share. Therefore, the initial years for us are streamlined on multiplying our distribution footprint across channels territories.”

From farm to table

All of Raw Pressery products are made from 100 per cent of farm produce. The brand sources the freshest of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and spices from local farms across the country. Apples from Kashmir to coconuts from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to Valencia oranges from Spain – only the best quality produce makes India’s favourite cold-pressed juice. “We work with farms to assess the soil quality, the water availability and the accessibility of produce. This ensures consistency in harvest and hence sustainability of our farming relationships,” informs Rakyan.

Post cleaning in UV purified water, the fruits undergo a pre-juicing process of peeling and chopping. Post-cold- pressing, the juices are bottled and sealed in vacuum to ensure no loss of freshness, taste or nutrition. Each bottle is subjected to cold water pressure through a revolutionary technology called High Pressure Processing (HPP).In fact, Raw Pressery is the only Indian company to use this globally acclaimed technology which seals in the freshness and maintains shelf life up to 21 days in refrigeration. The juices are delivered to the doorstep or at the nearest retailer. Started in Mumbai, Raw Pressery’s products are available across Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderbad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The brand retails through premium retailers like Foodhall, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Reliance Retail, DMart, Aditya Birla Retail; hotels like Hyatt and Marriott; airlines like Vistara, Jet Airways and Air Asia; leading coffee chains like Barista, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Costa Coffee and online stores like Bigbasket, Grofers, Holachef and Zomato.

Raw Pressery engages in ethical sourcing and sustainable production. Through contract farming initiatives with over 70 farms, it engages in harvest-planning programmes and directly supports Indian farmers and their families. Hundred per cent of Raw Pressery products are made from farm produce. With a zero-waste policy, all secondary raw material byproducts are re-invested into farmlands as compost to complete a natural ecological process-cycle. Located in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai, the company’s cold-pressed juice facility is India’s largest and is accredited with HACCP certification and FSSAI approvals. The Pressery is a hub for procurement, storage, processing, bottling and logistics and houses a staff of over hundred employees that bring to life the idea of fresh juice from farm to table. The Pressery produces 10000 bottles of juices every day across 27 flavours.

Commenting on overseas markets, Rakyan opines, “The Middle East hosts a favourable mix of opportunities for clean label innovations like Raw Pressery. We aim to be the first clean label beverage brand from India to have presence across Asia. The market in the Middle East is welcoming to new brands and appreciates quality driven innovations. Dubai along with Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Fujairah have shaped up as interesting geographies in our first foray. Continued trust and support from our partners at Lulu Hypermarkets has added to our ability to service the region with the same attention and detail as is in India.”

The brand has seen a lot of interest from the Middle East and is in the process of streamlining its supply chain to better serve the region. The brand sees great potential in the market and forecasts an expansion to other emirates as well as GCC countries by the end of FY17.

Rakyan is very optimistic about the brand’s future. “With rising familiarity to our range, we hope to drive greater market penetration across our laid out geographies. Markets like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru will see concentrated marketing efforts and focus towards building a stable customer base. This also implies greater presence through MT, premium GT as well as focus on HORECA, institutions, corporates, airports and airlines,” he says.