Of Fusions and Flavours

Typhoo, UK’s third largest tea brand known for its superior quality and brews, is owned by India’s Apeejay Surrendra Group. The brand which launched in 2008 has introduced over 25 flavours with some exotic variants and is all set to launch some new flavours in new segments in a new packaging

Razi Khan

One of the fastest growing brands in the India market, Typhoo teas are available all over India and also has a presence in some of the prominent hotel brands. From high quality special teas, 100 per cent caffeine free organic tea to fruit infusions, the brand offers varieties of teas in the India market. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World about the brand, Subrata Mukerji, business head, Typhoo, says, “We got Typhoo into India at a time when the market was developing as people were open to trying variety of beverages. The masala tea dominated the India market and our brand wanted to bring in a refreshing change. Typhoo has slowly become one of the largest players in the world which produces more than 24 million kg of tea every year.”

The brand has introduced the new fuso tea bag packaging for its variants. Mukerji mentions, “Fuso is actually an old style of serving tea where the aroma and uniqueness of leaves can be retained in a nylon cloth triangular bag. The tea infuses easily as leaves retain their freshness which is not possible in other packaging. Fuso is actually the name of the company that manages the machines that create this packing which is essentially a pyramid tea bag without any staples. We are the first ones to introduce this packaging on such a large scale with a wide presence in the country. It truly gives a different experience as the freshness can be felt through every sip.”

Speaking about the demand and supply parity in the India market, he states, “Consumption of tea in terms of per cup volume in India is comparatively low than other countries. We have 1.3 million people drinking tea which can’t match 20 million tea drinkers in UK, because they are on the higher chain of the product cycle. They pay more for a cup of tea and different varieties. But nevertheless, India is one of the largest consumers of tea.”

Typhoo was launched in India in 2008 and since then many new flavours and infusions have been introduced, catering to the India market. “Our differentiation as a brand is that the varieties we have are not run of the mill. We have fusions and flavours which are not served by any other brand in the country. Tea flavours like coconut, lemongrass or fruit infusions add more opportunities for the consumers to experience tea in a different manner altogether,” Mukerji informs.

He adds, “It is very crucial that we do things which are different from the consumption pattern. One needs to understand the consumer and make the decisions accordingly. We tweak the flavours according to the India market. As of now we have not retracted any of our products which is always a big challenge.”

The brand has also been associated with Rainforest alliance in order to practise the best way of growth and not harm the environment. Mukerji elaborates, “They have been with us for about four years now, guiding us through some of the harvesting and planting practices. Out of 18 of our gardens, 11 have been audited by their team and that is how we are wanting to make a bit of difference in our production. Through this concept we are wanting to reach out to the more evolved and more aware customers who are willing to pay a higher price for a responsible product.”

Speaking about the expansion plans, Mukerji adds, “We are understanding through our research that the consumption will be much more faster. So we are looking at single serve or ready to drink instant tea and infusions. Instant teas we plan to do this year hopefully. We have also been looking into coffee but it shall come at a later stage.”

Razi Khan, director, sales and marketing, Typhoo, was recently in Delhi to host a special tea tasting session in order to raise awareness about the brand’s products. When asked about the trends in the India market, he asserts, “Seeing the millennials in the country I am sure out of home consumption in India is going to be massive. They are seeking an experience, be it quick or indulgent, and Typhoo as a brand provides that. Tea is such beverage that you can have all day which also helps in digestion.”

Typhoo also serves in hotels and with the new packaging they shall pitch in for executive suites which matches the brand value.