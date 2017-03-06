Growth in grocery

Asia’s grocery market poised to accelerate

Asia will continue to be the biggest engine of growth in the grocery market and its sales will exceed that of Europe and North America combined within five years, according to new forecasts from research organisation IGD. Global growth will be driven by a combination of inflation, population and rising incomes.

Highlights from IGD’s latest global grocery forecasts to 2021 include:

Asia’s grocery market is set to increase by US$ 1,016bn, an annual compound growth rate of 6.2 per cent

China will extend its lead over the USA as the world’s biggest grocery market with India in third place closing the gap

The fastest growth rate will be in Africa and the Middle East, albeit from a relatively small base

Europe and North America will enjoy a similar annual compound growth rate of 3.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

Joanne Denney-Finch, IGD chief executive, says, “Although there are several risks to the global economy and a danger of new barriers to trade in particular, we are optimistic that these can be surmounted. We expect all regions to grow their grocery markets over the next five years presenting big opportunities globally for manufacturers and retailers.”

On Asia, Denney-Finch forecasts, “Asia’s grocery market will continue to prosper with China remaining comfortably in first place and three other Asian countries within the top 10. Millions more people across Asia will become middle class and many more consumer goods companies will view this region as the key to their growth strategy.”

On the MINT countries, she opines, “Provided there is reasonable political stability, we expect the recent, fast-paced growth of the MINT countries (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey) to keep attracting high levels of investment from retailers and manufacturers alike. Nigeria continues to impress as the fastest growing of all large-scale grocery markets in the world.”

IGD is a food and grocery research and training charity. IGD defines the grocery retail market as all food, drink and non-food products (e.g. health & beauty, pet care, clothing, DIY) sold through all retail outlets selling predominantly food in a given country. This definition includes modern retail formats, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, and traditional retail formats such as open air markets and traditional food stores such as bakers.

With food-to-go taking a bigger bite of grocery markets around the world, Gavin Rothwell, senior retail insight manager at research organisation IGD, identifies the top five trends he believes will shape this sector in the future.

1. The rise and rise of health and wellness

Shoppers are increasingly aware of health and wellness, and food-to-go operators are expanding the variety of flavours and products available to meet this demand. Foods that support active lifestyles and tick the box for dietary needs are performing well, while wearable technology and apps are helping shoppers to better understand the nutritional and calorific value of what they consume.

UK food-to-go shoppers are especially interested in products that suit particular diets, with 34 per cent looking for a larger range of vegetarian products, 25 per cent more dairy-free products and 23 per cent seeking more vegan or gluten-free options.

2. Targeting new locations

Many food-to-go specialists are now expanding to reach new types of shopper. For example, both Tossed and Pret are now present in motorway services, while Subway and Greggs are expanding across petrol forecourts, to target the on-the-go shopper. Other operators, such as Leon and Tortilla, are also opening stores outside London for the first time, to meet growing appetite for food-to-go outside the capital.

3. An increased focus on ‘alternative missions’

By ‘alternative missions’, IGD means food-to-go occasions beyond the classic options of coffee or lunch. Although many retailers and specialists are focusing their efforts on breakfast, this is a relatively small market and spend per trip can be quite modest. IGD therefore expects to see a broader focus on alternative missions at different times of day – some of this might be for evening meals, but there may also be opportunities at other times of day, for example a post-work snack or post-gym energy boost. Snacking provides a great opportunity for food-to-go operators. Almost half (45 per cent) of UK adults have bought a snack on-the-go in the last month, so the size of the prize is huge.

4. Further integration of technology

Almost all shoppers (92 per cent) think speed and efficiency of service is an important driver of deciding where to shop for food and drink, so IGD expect technology to play an even bigger role in food-to-go in the future.

Outlets such as San Francisco’s Eatsa and London’s Inamo have completely transferred customers’ entire ordering experience to in-store tablets, and last year Starbucks introduced a remote ordering app – a technology also expected to really grow in popularity. US salad specialist Sweetgreen is going one step further, converting most of its stores to be cashless.

5. More fusion between retail and food-to-go concepts

Grocery retailers across the world are looking at how they can better cater for the food-to-go opportunity. For the likes of Whole Foods Market and Wegmans in the US, it’s already a core part of their offer. However, other super and hypermarket retailers, such as Carrefour with its Bon App shop-in-shop format, are also focusing more on this area.

For smaller retail formats, Irish retailers are setting a great example in this field. For example, Musgrave’s Centra has been extremely progressive in how it delivers a compelling food-to-go offer, a convenience store and an enticing eat-in area in one single space. IGD expects more of this to follow in 2017 and beyond, as more retailers look to capture a share of the growing food-to-go opportunity.