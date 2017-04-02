FDI in trading of food products

Ministry of Food Processing Industries, India has held meetings with Ambassadors and High Commissioners in India of various foreign countries to apprise them of the the recent path breaking policy initiatives of the government allowing 100 per cent FDI in the food sector

The Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) recently met with foreign missions namely Australia, China, Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Netherland, Poland, Russia, Singapore, UK, New Zealand, UAE, Thailand, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, USA, Malaysia, Mexico, Switzerland, Spain and Italy. The meetings were to apprise the foreign Missions about the recent path breaking policy initiatives of Government of India allowing 100 per cent FDI in manufacturing under automatic route and 100 per cent FDI in trading, including e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured and/ or produced in India. The MOFPI further explained them the opportunities available as a result of these policies for the investors of their country to invest in India in the food processing sector for exploring new food business tie-ups as well as expansion of their food business already existing in India. They were also asked to further disseminate the information in this regard to the investors of their country.

The MOFPI also invited all the foreign Missions to participate in the mega international food event, World Food India 2017, to be held in New Delhi from November 3-5, 2017 to showcase the various investment opportunities in India in the food processing and food retail sector. MOFPI has already sanctioned new Mega Food Parks, Cold Chain infrastructure and Food Testing Laboratories, which are normally equipped with latest technology and modern infrastructure in their units/ plants.

The ministry is also encouraging organisation of seminars, workshops and conferences to exhibit opportunities in the food processing sector and ‘Make in India’ initiative in all fields including latest equipment and technologies. New policy initiatives such as ease of doing business, Make in India and 100 per cent FDI policy in manufacturing of food products and trading of food products manufactured/ produced in India, will also help to bring latest technologies to this sector.

MOFPI is also attending various food related international events from time to time and also interacting with foreign investors, which would further facilitate transfer of latest technologies to food processing sector in India. The increase in FDI in the food processing sector and retailing of food products will encourage creation of more food processing infrastructure including backward and forward linkages, cold storages, etc. which will in turn benefit the farmers in realising remunerative prices for their produce and will create opportunities for generating more employment.