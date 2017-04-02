An Indian Avvatar

Parag Milk Foods is ready to GO with India’s first indigenous 100 per cent vegetarian whey protein mix. Devendra Shah, chairman, shares his plans for the product

As per a Zion Market Research report, the global whey protein market is expected to reach US$ 12.4 billion by 2021 due to the increasing percentage of elderly populace across the globe. To capture this potential in the domestic market, Parag Milk Foods has produced India’s first homegrown whey protein brand named Avvatar.

Whey is the liquid portion of the milk that separates from the curd, during the process of cheese production. Due to its strong amino acid profile and ease of absorption, it is perhaps the most popular dietary supplement. Whey contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Whey protein has been shown to enhance muscle protein synthesis, support fat burning, boost the immune system and improve insulin sensitivity. Additionally, whey concentrate is shown to boost production of glutathione, the body’s popular antioxidant.

Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods, says, “Avvatar is the first 100 per cent vegetarian whey protein made in India. As we are already in the cheese market with the GO brand, it made sense for us to forward integrate and use the whey, a by-product of the cheese manufacturing process. Avvatar is thus made by isolating valuable whey protein from the cheese whey. To maintain freshness of the whey protein, the entire process from milking of our grass fed cows to packaging of whey is completed within 24 hours.”

Avataar Absolute whey protein is in powder form and comes in three flavours – Double Chocolate, Vanilla Snow Crème and Café Mocha Swirl and in two sizes – 2 lbs and 5 lbs. There are also single serve packs for people on the go.

Shah adds, “Our current production capacity is around 40 tonnes which can go up to 60 tonnes. We have invested Rs 110 crore in the whey infrastructure as we foresee huge demand from the retail segment. Protein-based mixes are becoming popular amongst people from all walks of life, especially sportsmen and athletes and the health conscious consumers who go to gyms everyday. The nutrition segment is also expected to experience significant growth within the forecast period due to deficiency of protein in developing countries like India. Protein supplements constitute nearly 80 per cent of the sports nutrition market. According to Euro Monitor, the market size of sports nutrition is projected to be at Rs 1000 crore this year and growing at a CAGR of 20 per cent.”

The company plans to target sports clubs, nutrition supplement stores, pharmacies, gyms, retail stores and e-commerce portals like Flipkart. The market strategy will also focus on educating gym trainers and owners who are the key influencers in this category. With expert advice from Ken Thomas, an Australia-based consultant, the company developed Avvatar Absolute which uses natural sugar from stevia leaves which the company sources from Kerala and has great mixability. Protein supplements currently in the market are all imported like ON Nutrition and Muscle Blaze. “This is a very brand conscious segment and it is an expensive product category. In the first phase we will launch only in a few cities in the West and North like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Goa Chandigarh, Amritsar and Lucknow. Later we plan to expand our reach to 30 metros. We will also be exporting the product to neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Middle East, etc.” The company may also look at natural extensions of the product like energy bars, etc.