All our product offerings have a touch of good health

Rajneesh Bhasin, MD, Borges India, highlights the range of products offered by his company to the Indian consumer who is increasingly becoming more health conscious regarding his choice of food and lifestyle

Please give a brief background of Borges, and the significant milestones in India

Rajneesh Bhasin

Borges India was set up as a 100 per cent subsidiary under the Borges International Group headquartered in Spain, which today has a turnover of about a billion US dollars. Borges International Group operates in over 100 countries spread across five continents. Started by the Pont family in 1896, the group enjoys a strong brand lineage and is the largest exporter of branded olive oil from Spain, it has distribution centres in the US, France, Russia, Brazil and Australia among others. Borges India came into being in the year 2009 and commenced commercial operations in 2010. In the seven years of operations, Borges India has crossed 10 million Euros in turnover and has turned profitable.

What are your key products for the India market?

As a Mediterranean food specialist, the company’s range of successful products spans across categories, which include olive oils, pastas, table olives, California range of nuts, seed oils, pasta sauces, table olives and vinegars like Apple Cider Vinegar. Among olive oils, our Extra Light in Taste olive oil is a trademark in itself because of its ideal fit with the Indian audience. Apart from it we have products like whole wheat pasta and recently launched California Walnuts (in shell ) and many others which are hit among the masses due to their quality and exclusivity.

Which is your most popular olive oil in India?

Voted as Product of The Year (in Olive Oil category) in 2016, Borges Extra Light Olive Oil is the product offering from Borges which pioneered the art of Indian cooking with olive oil. Prior to this, Indian market was flooded with Pomace oil which is chemically extracted variant of olive oil. When we came to India, we discovered that Indian masses wanted to have an olive oil which could be used for all kinds of Indian cooking- frying pooris, making curries and vegetables, etc, without altering the flavour of food; this marked the birth of Borges Extra Light Olive oil which today is a pride of Borges India.

What have been the factors that have attributed to the large market share for olive oil in the country?

Today, the Indian household is witnessing a revamp in the buying pattern, choice of food and lifestyle. There is an advent of healthy foods making their way into Indian household unlike an era earlier. Increased travel and easy access to information via internet is not only adding to the awareness about the healthy lifestyle and diets from across the globe but the increased adoption and reception can be seen with the changing purchase pattern. Olive oil has always been regarded as the gift of god due to the health benefits it offers; and considered as a gold standard when it comes to edible oils. An edible oil being an essential commodity for every Indian household, it becomes imperative to choose the best and that is where the Indian masses do not mind spending a few extra bucks to avail all the health benefits for themselves and their family. Now, with the choice of olive oils for Indian cooking like Extra Light; Indian masses can use a single oil for all kinds of Indian cooking.

Are you witnessing an increasing demand for your other health food products?

Yes, I am pleased to share that there is an increased demand for most of our products. Borges stands for the promise of good health and so, all our product offerings have a touch of good health. Indians have started to take baby steps towards achieving a health regimen and complimenting them with healthy diets and what is healthier than a Mediterranean diet loaded with olive oil, durum or whole wheat pastas, olive and nuts. Following a Mediterranean diet chart even if done in bits and pieces is something we strongly recommend as a brand.

A regular Mediterranean diet promotes the consumption of vegetables, fruits, wheat grains in form of pasta and nuts on a daily basis with only weekly consumption of fish, sea food and milk products. The diet also propagates the usage of good fats like MUFA rich foods and oils like olive oil on a daily basis, nuts which are rich in nutrients and fiber like walnuts, which is rich in Omega-3 and is known to keep mind and heart healthy.

How has the awareness regarding healthy eating evolved among Indian consumers?

Indians have always been aware about healthy eating considering our daily diet is mostly a sum up of grains like wheat, rice, vegetables and milk products (paneer, curd, etc) and meat, etc. But over the years, we had missed the right diet proportion for all these components and switched to fast food options. Also, the lack of physical exercise coupled to make our daily lifestyle unhealthy and disease prone. That’s why you read why India amongst the entire globe is amongst the nations which has high prevalence of heart disease and diabetes. But, over the time we have become cautious and more prudent in our choices in terms of food and lifestyle as we aspire to lead a healthier lifestyle. In fact, even a recent research has revealed that nearly half (48 per cent) of consumers in India aim to live a healthier lifestyle and over 52 per cent of Indian adults say they eat a healthy diet as part of their healthy living habits. This positive change and aspiration to introduce healthier foods and habits into our daily lives is welcoming, not only from the point of view of business per say, but majorly as we are moving in the right direction to become healthier and fitter version of ourselves.

How are you advocating the concept (e.g. through events, promotions, etc)?

We are advocating the concept of healthy living through active engagement with consumers through face to face interactions at the point of purchase, in form of information dissemination as articles, health facts and tips via digital and social media channels and print media. We have also been actively engaging with nutritionists, dieticians from multiple cities across India to spread further awareness; this way together we build up a community of informed people who know and can further spread the word about healthy diet.

What is your engagement with the chef community?

We engage with the chef community via social media platforms and involve them in focused events and engagements. We have always invested big in growing the consumer community by the means of education and conducting live cooking demonstrations. In most of such events we get chefs on board; at times the big names in the industry and at regional levels; regionally/ locally acclaimed people in the food industry. But, in the times to come, we aim to build a community of chefs who work in the healthy foods space who can engage with us actively and also can help us curate an interesting encyclopaedia of recipes using Borges products.

What are the future plans for the company, in terms of expanding product portfolio for retail segment, reaching new regions, and specific targets, etc?

We are already a 10 million Euros brand in India and we aim to triple turnover from 10 mn euros to about 30 mn Euros in the coming four-five years. We are already in the way of diversifying our business with many new offerings getting added to the portfolio like California range of nuts, apple cider vinegar among many others that would get us the much desired recognition of a responsible, trusted health foods brand from the Mediterranean region. In terms of reach too, we aim to increase our coverage beyond 52 towns and cities where we are currently available and also, effectively tap the emerging channels like e-commerce to reach a wider audience and increase our consumer base manyfold.

The olive oil category across the world is witnessing a healthy growth across the world. The consumption of olive oil is at its peak with new consumers incorporating the use of olive oil in their everyday life. In the last few years, the import of olive oil has doubled from 6000MTs to a 12000MTs today. Given, the pace at which the category is evolving, time is not far when the category would reach to the volumes of 35,000-40,000 tons. As Indians are increasingly getting exposed to the western culture; there is increased interest and willingness to bring home, diverse range of product from across the globe.