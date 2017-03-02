Winds of change

The hospitality sector in India has witnessed rapid evolution over the last two decades. Visible changes were seen in the internal as well as external functioning and formats of this industry. From an inflow of global brands into the country, to the strengthening and maturing of home grown brands, from technological advances to the globalisation of cuisine and the food sector, we have certainly come a long way.

This kind of metamorphosis of an industry is indeed welcome, which is also well reflected in the changed format of our magazine Food & Hospitality World, which has been the industry voice and knowledge partner over two decades. However, though the size has changed, the publication’s character and core of providing ethical content and dispassionate industry opinion remains intact.

Change as they say is the law and essence of life. So let’s continue to work as progressive partners in an industry that spells hospitality in both, soul and spirit.

Reema Lokesh

Editor