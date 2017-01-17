Standing strong at 30

A trade show, especially in the B2B space, proves to be, in many ways, a reflection of the mood and temperament of that particular industry. The strength of the show in terms of products and participation largely depends on the pulse of the market. Food Hospitality World (FHW), India’s foremost B2B hospitality trade show, the 30th edition has new partners across the gamut of the hospitality business and continues to strengthen its bonds with its consistent partners and associations. The hospitality industry is undoubtedly a highly volatile sector, as it gets affected by any change, either natural or manmade, but at the same time is also highly vibrant, with those running the show being highly optimistic. This clearly gets reflected through the trade show as there are new players in the F&B space who are ready to explore the food space in India.

Well established competitions like the Great Indian Culinary Challenge, famously called GICC, will also witness a promising increase in participation from culinary professionals. The industry is visibly maturing with time, as the consumer demand patterns are encouraging the industry to bring in that element of new in terms of foods and flavours. There is also the Mixology competition and the Professional Housekeepers Challenge.

When it comes to some food for thought stop by at the GMs Conclave, as leading general managers of western India will be discussing the importance and impact of the MICE business in the region. It is nice to note that the general managers of hospitality brands across categories have reiterated that this year will be rather encouraging for the segment in general. GMs are looking at the picture realistically. Though ARRs will not show any major fluctuations, they have faith in the domestic market that will give the industry its regular and consistent flow of business. The millennial traveller who prefers the short breaks experience will only grow with time. Hoteliers are eyeing that segment rather seriously. MICE especially in the western part of India, will continue to grow as per industry experts.

Here’s welcoming all our delegates and visitors to a show that promises to bring you a hospitality trade meet in all honesty and committed to excellence.

Reema Lokesh

Editor