Setting standards of success

Every event comes with its share of anticipation and anxiety and the 32nd edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW), which recently concluded in Bengaluru was no different. Though we rest strongly with our years of experience and a long standing event, what we take pride is in the fact that the word complacency does not exist in our culture. We are constantly working to offer our delegates and attendees some serious food for thought, be it through our Hospitality Think Tank and the GMs Conclave or hand picking some true forerunners in the Bengaluru restaurant segment, our jounrney of discovery continues.

The success of any trade show, certainly depends on the footfalls and business building, but there is something that goes beyond the set standard of success – it is the brand and the goodwill that comes with it. We are glad to note that leading hospitality associations have considered us as their valued partner. One such leading association is the South India Chef’s Association (SICA) that chose our platform to launch its refreshing new logo. Further, the second edition of South India Culinary Challenge (SICC) 2017 organised by FHW in association with SICA, witnessed record participation of more than a hundred chefs this year, a pointer to the growing popularity of the competition in the region. The Housekeepers’ Connect panel discussion at FHW Bengaluru 2017 saw housekeepers from leading hotels and agencies debate on the pros and cons of outsourcing housekeeping services.

NRAI CEO Session saw well-known names from Bengaluru’s F&B sector discuss current issues affecting the restaurant industry.

In this issue, do not miss out on our special feature – Smart Purchasing. There is a general understanding that to optimise the purchasing value of a hotel, today’s purchase managers are not only handling capital expenditures but day to day operations as well. FHW explores how these managers juggle purchasing, contracting, planning, receiving orders and scheduling in order to contribute to smart purchasing for a hotel.

There are also a series of events in the month of September both in the tourism and hospitality space. From the IATO convention in Bhubaneswar and HPMF’s seventh anniversary convention and awards in Jodhpur, to the FHRAI convention in Bengaluru, with the theme, ‘Hospitality 2025 – The future is now’. Here’s to more networking and knowledge exchange for the betterment of this sector.

Reema Lokesh

Editor