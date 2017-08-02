Growth Dynamics

A metamorphosis of any kind, however marginal, does get noticed. The next thing that’s natural are opinions and reactions to the change. Comparisons are made, articles analysed and the verdict is finally out.

Food & Hospitality World, is no exception to the rule. Its recent size restructuring has garnered positive feedback and we are glad to learn the look has been well accepted by industry thought leaders and professionals. Thank you for your kind feedback and valuable suggestions. It has been well taken by us.

In keeping with the spirit of conscious change, this issue has some interesting stories that highlight the changing dynamics of the industry, from technology to food, from the tallest to the finest. This issue features two stars of the Michelin galaxy of chefs who recently came to Mumbai, courtesy the Taj.

Another interesting story is that of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, at 355 m the tallest hotel in the world, and Dubai’s largest.

And finally, do not miss out on our cover story. It takes you into the world of high tech in hospitality. From conferencing technology, to cloud services and social media, from mobile apps, to big data and automated check-ins, from high speed WiFi to infotainment, from IT security to inroom automation, this issue finds out why hotels must invest in these technologies to grow their business.

Reema Lokesh

Editor