Growing Organically

Come March and most companies associated with the food and hospitality sector will head to the capital of India to learn, explore, network and collaborate for business and growth. From traditional players to the new investors in the space, there is room for more in this buoyant industry. AAHAR 2018 is all set to open doors for buyers and sellers in the space and we at Food & Hospitality World (FHW) have always been spot on to report on the trends and transactions, thrills and talks that go on at the mega AAHAR showcase.

This year we took a call to present to our readers a gamut of products that dominate the organic food space. The organic food market in India is said to grow at a rate of over 25 per cent in the next five years with health consciousness and improved standards of living as catalysts of growth. In this AAHAR Special, FHW evaluates a few leading organic food companies in the country, most of whom have a unique story to share. Like the Chamong group, a family owned group which established its first Chamong garden in 1916 in Assam, and 24 Mantra which has 45,000 farmers working in 30 plus projects over an area of 2,25,000 acres in 15 Indian states. Sustainable and responsible tourism gets associated strongly with these organic brands as well.

This issue also provides you with an insightful view on the Global Wellness Trends of 2018. Both wellness and organic are two widely used words and also probably, the most abused as well. It is fashionable to use these terms as a business strategy. Those genuinely in the organic and wellness space feel let down and at times cheated by the fly by night operators who use the terms for instant gains.

However, those who base their business on ethics and authenticity have nothing to lose. We at FHW take pride in the fact that we have stood the test of time, growing along with this vibrant industry to give our readers constant and quality food for thought.

Keep reading…

Reema Lokesh

Editor