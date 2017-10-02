The evolution of any industry is directly proportional to what its users demand. Some industries witness tardy change while some experience growth across segments and niche pockets within them. The hospitality industry can be easily placed in the second category. Amidst its varied segments, the tableware segment has witnessed some encouraging changes. Food presentation is both an art and science and to enhance the visual appeal, the quality, style and finesse of tableware products takes centre stage.

According to industry experts, the tableware industry has undergone a radical shift in recent times. The industry is set for an explosion and one can expect many innovations in terms of design and materials driven by changes in fashion, lifestyle, gastronomic trends, economic conditions and demographic factors. Globally tableware manufacturers are experimenting with different shapes, colours, materials, textures – anything and everything unconventional. There is an increase in demand for visually appealing as well as functional tableware. To provide our readers with a some further insight within the space, we present a special section on Tableware within this issue.

From tableware to tea, this issue also gives you some insights on tea culture. The story of Udyan Tea is the story of three tea enthusiasts whose search for a fine cup of cheer helped create India’s only tea consultancy and pioneers in the e-commerce space for tea. For a company that traces its origins a 100 years ago, The Tea Trove has reinvented itself for the health conscious new age Indian consumer, offering unique tea blends using quality organic ingredients. Typhoo, UK’s third largest tea brand known for its superior quality and brews, is owned by India’s Apeejay Surrendra Group.

Finally it all boils down to GST. So we dedicate one more cover story to this pertinent issue that unanimously concerns the industry.

As the tea brews and is then poured into an handcrafted teapot, we hope the GST ambiguity also gets cleared straight and right so the industry can enjoy the benefits as promised.

Reema Lokesh

Editor