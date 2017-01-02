An eventful beginning

For us at Food & Hospitality World the year always begins with action and anticipation as the very first month we play host to India’s foremost B2B hospitality trade show Food Hospitality World (FHW). Every year, we at FHW work towards giving the industry a show that spells quality and content and this year as we step into the 30th edition of the show, there is more we bring to the table for our delegates and exhibitors. Food Hospitality World Mumbai, to be held from January 19-21, 2017 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, will see participation of leading industry associations including Indian Hotel & Restaurants Association (AHAR), Food Bloggers Association of India (FBAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), Hotel & Restaurant Association for Western India (H&RAWI), Western Indian Culinary Association (WICA), I-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), Retailers Association of India (RAI), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), and Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).

The three-day trade show will be witnessing eight special events. The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), organised in association with WICA, will see over 150 culinary professionals participate to compete and present their culinary skills. The Mixology Championship just like the GICC event has always been action packed. Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge, in association with IPHA, will be an exclusively designed competition for the housekeeping fraternity to showcase skills and finesse. Apart from competitions, FHW Mumbai 2017 will also feature insightful discussions and thought-sharing by industry professionals.

Hospitality Think Tank/ The GM’s Conclave is the annual meeting place for general managers from eminent hotels. FHW CEO Speak, to be held in association with RAI, will be an exclusive panel discussion with prominent CEOs of leading food retail chains. The Power of Purchase, in association with HPMF, is a conglomeration of distinguished procurement heads under one roof to share their expert insights on the purchasing trends. Whereas, Hospitality Knowledge Exchange, in association with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), will witness key restaurateurs on dias to discuss the current market trends, venturing challenges and the business analysis 2020.

Reema Lokesh

Editor