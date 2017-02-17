The 30th edition of FHW was an incredible success in every way – from the impressive turnout of the movers and shakers from the Indian food and hospitality sector to the thought provoking conference sessions to the many championships that brought to the fore the talent and passion of the next generation in the industry. A heartfelt thank you to you all who made FHW Mumbai 2017 such a landmark event.

Just 10 days after the conclusion of our own big event, came the next big happening for which the country (and the industry) had been waiting patiently. Budget 2017 had many positive announcements for India’s tourism industry, but sadly lacked any major announcements for the hospitality sector, apart from the five per cent tax reduction applicable for all MSMEs. However, the launch of Incredible India 2.0 campaign internationally and the setting up of the five special tourism zones in co-ordination with state governments will give a fillip to hospitality projects. These tourism zones created as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will increase job opportunities in these regions. Furthermore, the intent to skill India with various government programmes will definitely help in reducing skill shortage in the tourism and the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry, not surprisingly, considers that another year has gone waste without any major provisions for the sector by the government. However, the inter-depending nature of tourism and hospitality industry will ensure that the ambitious plans for infrastructure development and tourism promotion will naturally benefit hoteliers in the long run.

This special post event issue gives you a glimpse of the key highlights of FHW Mumbai 2017.

Reema Lokesh

Editor