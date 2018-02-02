33 years and more to come

You know that your event has been well received by both the participants and the visiting delegates and invitees, when you witness smiles that are reassuring and active feedback that reveals a thumbs-up. It’s not easy to put together an event that promises three days of action packed knowledge sharing, business building and creative content being delivered non-stop across various zones within the show. The recently concluded 33rd edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai 2018 truly proved to be a winner.

The event was also recognised by the Maharashtra Government as strategically important for its tourism initiatives. The articulate minister for tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra, Jaykumar Rawal, who was the Chief Guest for the FHW Business Excellence Honours evening, stated that an event of such quality and stature truly projects Mumbai and the state as a promising tourism hotspot, with culinary tourism and more being part of the mega plan to project the state as a 360 degree tourism product. He stated that, for 2018, Maharashtra Tourism’s punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree’ and food forms an integral part of it, adding that FHW is a beautiful platform for the A-Z of the food and hospitality space. The hospitality industry is a vital part of the entire tourism brand positioning exercise.

Keeping our impeccable commitment to honour excellence in its purest form, FHW the magazine felicitated a few companies and professionals who have defined and delivered quality products and experiences to enhance the Indian hospitality space. The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honour, was bestowed on the son of the soil from the state of Odisha, J K Mohanty, founder and CMD of the Swosti Group of Hotels. From woman in hospitality to innovation in F&B, from promising home grown brand to the game changer GM, from excellence in CSR initiatives to customer-friendly app, the citations bestowed were truly distinguished.

The GM’s Conclave brought in five seasoned hoteliers from across the city to share their experiences and strategies on talent search and management in the industry. From Chef’s Connect to GICC, the display of craft and creativity at the event was worth a view and visit. Finally, we all hope that the industry grows from strength to strength and the government gives the industry its fair share of incentives in the Union Budget 2018.

Reema Lokesh

Editor