Most Instagrammed in the Middle East

Instagram’s ‘Year in Review 2016’ crowns Atlantis, The Palm as the fourth most Instagrammed hotel in the world

The Palm, the iconic destination resort in Dubai has taken the title as the most snapped hotel on Instagram in Dubai and the Middle East and fourth most photographed hotel in the world. Decided through Instagram’s annual ‘Year in Review 2016’, the series of awards takes note of the most popular locations that capture the hearts and imagination of the 500 million users of the image sharing social network.

Situated on the apex of the Palm in Dubai, the award winning, five-star resort is a firm favourite with celebrities, sports men and women and tourists from all over the world and has been the most iconic landmark on the Dubai skyline since its opening in September 2008. With over 180 pictures of Atlantis flooding Instagram daily and a 70 per cent rise in followers since January this year, the resort narrowly missed out on the top spot by Las Vegas institutions The MGM Grand and The Cosmopolitan as well as New York’s W Hotel.

With selfies being the most popular choice of Instagram post, guests can select from an amazing range of in resort backdrops including the hotels iconic towers and arch, one of the world’s top waterparks, Aquaventure and the shark infested waters of the Ambassador Lagoon, one of the largest aquariums in the world.

But it’s not just guests that get the Instagram bug; celebrities who also got selfie snapping in 2016 included Bollywood starlet Shilpa Shetty who stayed in resort with her family, world class DJ David Guetta who posted about his dining experience at Nobu and Brit funnyman Johnny Vegas who took a cheeky snap as he bathed with the fishes in the underwater suite.

With so many brilliant Instagram snaps to choose from over 2016, Atlantis, here are some of the top celebrity selfies that gained the most number of likes on Instagram this year.