Mercurial bot

AccorHotels’ brand, Mercure, is launching its own bot, an instant messaging solution available on Facebook and Messenger, to enable travellers and neighbourhood residents to discover local stories that surround them, simply by geolocating and allowing themselves to be guided. The conversational bot aims to provide users with a fresh look of each city by sharing the secrets known to locals.

Mercure will use the bot to offer its customers the possibility of getting to know the city they’re visiting in a unique and authentic way. Users need to geolocate and ask the bot what’s worth a look nearby, and then let themselves be guided through the conversation. The bot is also aimed at local communities wishing to rediscover their city or neighbourhood.

Users themselves can enrich the experience and ideas contained in the local stories over time. Inspired by the findings prompted by bot, they will in turn be able to share their own recommendations.

Programmed in a humorous and straight-talking way, the Mercure BOT can answer various queries such as, “What’s behind the facade of 145 rue Lafayette?”, or “Where is the world’s smallest nightclub?”

Mercure is the only midscale hotel brand that combines the strength of an international network with a strong quality commitment and the warm experience of hotels that are rooted in their local community. Mercure has over 730 hotels in 55 countries. They are ideally located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains.

The Mercure BOT is designed by BETC. BETC is a French advertising agency founded in Paris in 1995. Its most notable campaigns are for clients Air France, Evian and Canal+. In particular, “The Bear”, a commercial for French premium network Canal+, was recognised in 2013 as the world’s most-awarded TV spot in the history of the Gunn Report, an award publication detailing the most successful print and television advertising campaigns. Also in 2013, the campaign ‘Baby and me’ for Evian was ranked the most viewed on-line campaign in the world.