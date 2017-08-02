Levotel to launch ‘Levotel Web HMS’

Velmurugan E

Bengaluru-based provider of secure wired and wireless internet services to the hospitality industry, Levotel is going to launch ‘Levotel Web HMS’ to cater to smaller properties and home stays; and its channel manager ‘Levotel Booking Engine’. Velmurugan E, managing director, Levotel, said, “I have spent 15 years of hotel experience before developing Levotel HMS. This software has been designed by hotel expert, whereas the currently available products are developed only by software engineers. I would like to give all hoteliers affordable software solutions. Our software is very user friendly and we have named all the menus with general hotel terms.” Most of the features are customisable to any property, and the software can be easily operated by any person with little hotel working experience. The company provides complete integrated software solutions and all the reports can be sent over email. Levotel HMS provides seamless integration to online portals and all reservations will be flown down to system automatically. Hotels don’t need to do a reservations for this.

Founded in 2012, Levotel is a leading provider of secure wired and wireless internet services to the hospitality industry in India. “Our goal is to provide your business with professionally-installed systems, monitored and maintained by our expertly-trained staff, and to ensure maximum uptime. Further, our intention is to provide equipment, service and support that will exceed our clients’ and their guests’ expectations, creating an excellent impression for our customer as well as our company. DYS has been successfully deployed in various hotels, service apartments and restaurants,” commented Velmurugan.

Other technology solutions from the company include Levotel POS, a complete restaurant management system capable of handling any format of the restaurant operations – fine dining, quick service, door delivery. It can be integrated with HO Module. Whereas, Levotel Banquets is a complete banquets management system which is entirely on the web platform. It can mange single banquet halls to multiple halls in multiple cities. Levotel has been serving more than 100 hotels and associated with leading hotel brands like Royal Orhid Hotels, Sarovar Hotels, The Zuri Hotels, Golden Palms Hotel & Spa and Angsana Oasis & Spa among others.