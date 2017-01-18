Emerging technology trends to watch for in the future

From humanoid robots checking-in guests at hotels to virtual immersive vacations to AI-powered chatbot assistants with unique personality traits, the Sabre Labs Emerging Technology Report explores how new technologies are evolving to shape travel and other industries in the years to come

Technology innovation is changing faster than ever with emerging capabilities like robotics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality on the brink of permeating nearly every aspect of daily life, and travel technology leader Sabre has identified the top trends for the coming year in its 2017 Emerging Technology in Travel Report.

From humanoid robots checking-in guests at hotels to virtual immersive vacations to AI-powered chatbot assistants with unique personality traits, the Sabre Labs Emerging Technology Report explores how new technologies are evolving to shape travel and other industries in the years to come. The travel sector is often an early adopter of new technology. The report evaluates the three major technology trends likely to have the greatest impact on the travel industry for 2017 as well as the key technologies anchoring each trend. Identified trends include:

Conversational interfaces: Voice, messaging and the shift to new forms of communication

Digital realities: How virtual and augmented realities are changing the travel landscape

How virtual and augmented realities are changing the travel landscape Connected intelligence: The role of bots, robots and location beacons in travel

“Sabre is constantly exploring new technologies to determine how they can best be applied to the travel industry to improve the travel experience,” said Mark McSpadden, director – Sabre Labs. “We continue to discover new ways these technologies can fit into our portfolio and drive innovation for our customers and their travellers,” he said.

The Emerging Technology Report distills Sabre’s ongoing research and exploration to help travel businesses make strategic decisions for 2017 and beyond, and offers more than 40 specific takeaways for agencies, airlines, hoteliers, and travellers.

As hotels continue to focus on the guest experience, the application of new technologies can to improve communication with guests, inspire new experiences and increase operational efficiencies. Connected intelligence is playing a significant role for hotels, primarily through advances in indoor location data gathering and analysis. Understanding where guests and staff are and how and when they travel through a hotel property can help improve flow, increase conversion for events and on-site amenities, and optimise staffing to efficiently meet guest needs.

Conversational interfaces are making their mark through message based interfaces, allowing guests to interact in a casual, trusted manner directly with properties before booking, during their stay, and after checkout. Message based interfaces also show promise to streamline communications among staff members, helping improve day-to-day operations and accelerate response to guest needs.

Digital realities are offering a wealth of opportunities for hotels to engage guests. Augmented reality through smartphones is affecting real world behaviour with applications like Pokemon Go, changing how people engage while they travel. Hotels have an opportunity to start creating additional value for guests through location-specific guides to desirable digital content. Virtual reality is being used as a way for hotel properties to richly showcase properties and amenities. This can include broadening visibility for high-desire exclusives like a behind the scenes tour of an on-property restaurant or a concierge-led virtual tour of the presidential suite.

Take a deep dive into the technologies with the greatest impact on hotels and read through specific recommendations for how to act on these technologies today to prepare for the future.

Augumented reality

Smartphone-based augmented reality has already started changing the hotel landscape with location-specific digital content, like Pokemon Go. The industry expects more platforms encouraging the creation of digital content with real world locations—everything from digital sculptures and art events to scavenger hunts. There is a wealth of opportunities for hotel chains to create branded content to drive traffic to specific properties or places within a property. It’s also a way to build something new for relatively low cost, which may be particularly attractive in areas with high real estate values.

A combination of auditory AR and/ or head-up displays may offer efficiencies for hotel staff. The ability to receive hands free alerts and reminders, along with real time language translation are key opportunities. AR technologies could also expedite training of new staff for roles like room cleaning – having a hands free checklist of tasks can help ensure consistent, comprehensive results.

Indoor location

Proximity beacons offer hoteliers a way to know where staff and physical resources (such as luggage carts) are, at any point in time and to track how those resources are utilised throughout the day. Analysing patterns may offer opportunities to improve efficiency of service staff.

If guests opt to share their location, it allows hotels to improve the guest experience; for instance, knowing when to clean rooms without disturbing guests. It also allows hotels to track flow through the hotel, and ultimately to track conversion rates on hotel messaging for services and amenities.

Knowing when guests are off-premise allows hotels to push out targeted promotions, such as spa specials or complimentary happy hours, to encourage travellers to come back to the hotel, potentially driving additional revenue throughout their visit.

Message based interfaces

For large hotels and resorts or chains, service and support with an eye toward merchandising represents an interesting way to reach consumers. Consider implementing a strategy that spans existing messaging platforms rather than limiting the messaging interface to a custom hotel app. Remember message based interfaces do not have to be automated. Concierge answering SMS may be a place to start.

Chatbots, such as the kind that can be built for Facebook Messenger, have the ability to provide operational upside by handling some of the repetitive question and answer functions. This can free customer support individuals for higher value interactions. Monitoring front desk, call centre and concierge interaction should quickly reveal the most relevant content for service and support bots.

Hotels can use MBIs to streamline interactions not only with customers but also with staff. Utilising or building a team communication application could improve team communication, resulting in a smoother running hotel.

Millennials and Gen Z guests may be more comfortable communicating via a messaging service than via a phone call or face-to-face conversation.

Providing messaging services is an inroad to build and strengthen rapport with a growing segment of customer base.

Virtual reality