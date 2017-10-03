Back to school

Agilysys provides Property Management Software to hospitality school to promote practical learning

Agilysys, a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and The International School of Hospitality (TISOH), recently announced that Agilysys will provide its innovative rGuest Stay property management system for instructional use at the institution. This partnership which includes installation, training and support, will help ensure a practical learning experience for hotel operation students.

“TISOH is all about practical learning. The ability for students to directly apply their classroom knowledge to real world situations is mission critical. We are grateful to Agilysys for providing this opportunity to make our hotel operations lab even more realistic and academically rigorous,” says Timothy M Lam, executive director, TISOH.

Hotel operations students at TISOH experience classroom learning from a team of credentialed, industry professional instructors. These instructors bring into class supplemental stories and best practices culled from their years of experience. Learning takes place in a hotel lab where a simulated, fully operational front desk allows students to practice their skills in guest service and technical efficiency.

“Our corporate culture places a high value on community and empowerment, and we are passionate about making a positive difference in the industries we serve. This partnership will enable students to learn using the latest solutions, and immediately put their knowledge to use in the workforce with a comfort level for working with real-world property management systems. It is a win-win situation for all involved,” adds Rob Jacks, vice president of professional services, Agilysys.

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: gaming, both corporate and tribal; hotels, resorts and cruise; food service management; and restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA.

TISOH was founded in Las Vegas in 2005 and offers quality short-term, practical training and career development programmes in hospitality. Developed for the industry and by the industry, TISOH’s small class sizes and online courses include: concierge, conference management and event planning, catering, exhibition and tradeshow management, hospitality leadership and supervision, hospitality human resources, hospitality marketing and sales, hotel operations, and wedding co-ordination and design. Diploma graduates, trained by working experts in the field, enjoy an 85 per cent job placement rate. TISOH is an academic partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training.