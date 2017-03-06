With presence in 12 Indian cities, Wingreens Farms has ambitious plans for the HORECA sector and the export market with its wide range of delectable dips

Headquartered in Gurugram, Wingreens Farms was started with a vision of marrying the concept of social good and environment sustainability with creating delecable products. The herbs and ingredients used in the products are grown in its own farm. Former advertising professional Anju C Srivastava, founder and managing director, Wingreens Farms spent many years learning about scientific farming. She focused on experimenting with many varieties of international herbs, flowers and exotic vegatables. Working with local farmers near Gurugram since 2008, she rented land from them and provided them employment. Initially selling potted herbs to supermarkets, Srivastava introduced fresh basil pesto in modern trade in 2011. The range soon included hummus, salsa fresh dips and tzatziki. “Key USP about Wingreens is that we have launched the category of fresh dips in the country six years ago – products like hummus, tzatziki, basil pesto were not made and sold fresh in India till Wingreens started. The products of Wingreens are traditionally handmade by underprivileged women. The products meet the need of today’s consumer who is looking for fresh, healthy, convenient and ethically made delicious snack foods,” says Srivastava.

Wingreens Farms has presence in 12 Indian cities where it retails its products in supermarkets and premium grocery stores. Giving information on the key products in the food accompaniment space, Srivastava states, “We have a wide range of 10 different kinds of hummus. In addition we have three hung curd dips which are a healthy substitute for emulsion based spreads. We have a full range of dips, spreads, marinades, dressings.”

Anju C Srivastava

The company has a strong focus on the HORECA sector. Mentions Srivastava, “We have started our HORECA business and are the only national fresh dip company serving HORECA customers.” Wingreens Farms is expanding its HORECA specific offerings rapidly in the metros. According to Srivastava, the company is also in advanced discussions for exporting its products to the Middle East and South East Asia.

There are ambitious plans for the future in food accompaniment space. “We see ourselves as a fresh food and beverage company and will very soon be launching healthy beverage options the Indian consumer has not seen till now,” reveals Srivastava.

Signature dips of Wingreens farms include